Nebraska forward Justin Bolis enters transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore forward Justin Bolis has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Inside Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon.

Bolis is the second Husker player to enter the transfer portal Tuesday, joining true freshman guard Quentin Rhymes.

Bolis, a native of Lincoln and graduate of Lincoln High, spent the past two seasons at Nebraska. He appeared in 17 games in 2025-26, totaling 26 minutes and three points on the season. He redshirted his first season with the Huskers, 2024-25.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Bolis began his career at nearby Southeast Community College in Lincoln, where he averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 52% from the field along with 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks.

“Even though he hasn’t gotten a lot of time, he’s been huge for us in what he does every day on the practice court,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said on March 7. “And also just being a great kid and somebody that I think has really grown as a leader.”

The transfer portal opened Tuesday, April 7. There is a recruiting dead period from April 2-9, so transfers won’t be able to take any visits until Friday, April 10, though Zooms and phone calls are allowed.

College basketball rosters have had a cap of 15 players since the House v. NCAA settlement last summer. Teams can exceed that limit with designated student-athletes (DSAs), players grandfathered in from previous rosters who do not count toward the 15-player cap.

For example, Nebraska had 16 players on the 2025-26 roster, one over the 15-man limit. Henry Burt is likely a DSA and would not have counted against the roster limit. Teams do not release information about who is designated a DSA.

Here’s what Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster looks like following Bolis’ departure. The roster currently stands at 11 players, with seniors Connor Essegian and Ugnius Jaruševičius both seeking medical hardship waivers for an extra season of eligibility after missing 2025-26 with injuries: