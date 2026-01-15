Nebraska lands 2026 dual-threat QB Tanner Vibabul

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2026 Las Vegas (Nev.) quarterback Tanner Vibabul, a late addition to the Huskers’ 2026 class which had been without a quarterback following Buford (Ga.) three-star Dayton Raiola’s decommitment in November.

As a senior, Vibabul threw for 2,245 yards and 32 touchdowns to eleven interceptions, to go with 1,132 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He completed 58.1% of his pass attempts and averaged 14.7 yards per carry.

The 6-foot-1, 175lb signal-caller didn’t have much earn much FBS attention, despite a productive senior season. He took an official visit to Army in June, and held additioal offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Air Force and Temple. With just four offers entering December, he oopted against signing with any program on National Signing Day last month, hoping for his senior tape to earn more attention.

His patience paid off as Nebraska found themselves without a 2026 quarterback just weeks before Signing Day. After assessing the field through December and early January, got the toolsy dual-threat quarterback on campus for a weekend visit. Before heading home to Las Vegas, he told the staff he was ready to join the program, and made the decision public days later.

“The culture of everybody within the facility blew me away,” he said. “Obviously [being] a Big Ten program and what it brings blew me and my family away. It just showed what an opportunity it is for me to come in and keep playing.”

Vibabul threw for over 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions as a junior, to go with 1,295 yards and eleven touchdowns rushing. Across his high school career, he threw for 65 touchdowns, ran for 24 more and cleared 100+ rushing yards in ten games.

With Vibabul’s commitment, Nebraska’s 2026 class is up to 12 members. Vibabul, three-star offensive line commit Hayden Ainsworth and three-star in-state linebacker commit Jase Reynolds are expected to join the team this summer, while the rest of the class will enroll a semester early.

Nebraska has been active in the quarterback market since losing Dylan Raiola and Marcos Davila to the transfer portal, paired with Jalyn Gramstead exhausting his eligibility.

The Huskers added UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea and Virginia transfer Danny Kaelin to the roster. Kaelin signed with Nebraska out of Bellevue (Neb.) West in the 2024 cycle but left for Virginia after a redshirt freshman season with the Huskers. After one season at Virginia, the Nebraska native re-entered the portal and has re-joined Nebraska’s team.