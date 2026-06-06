Nebraska lands a commitment from three-star DL Errol "Trey" Demontagnac

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood three-star defensive lineman Errol “Trey” Demontagnac III, a priority target for defensive line coach Corey Brown.

Demontagnac committed to the Huskers over Virginia, Florida State and Illinois. Over the course of his recruitment, the 6-foot-3, 290 pounder collected over 30 offers and made visits to the likes of Indiana, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, and Maryland this offseason.

Demontagnac made his first trip to Nebraska in March, a visit that went so well, he quickly lined up a return visit later that month to see the Huskers’ spring game. Though that second visit ultimately wasn’t ultimately able to happen, the three-star stayed in regular communication with Brown and Nebraska’s staff.

The Huskers got an official visit on the books for June 5-7 and amidst his second weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska landed a commitment from the priority defensive line target.

Demontagnac is the second 2027 defensive line commit for Nebraska, joining Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star defensive lineman Jayden Travers in the class.

Film Room: What Nebraska is getting in Demontagnac

A true defensive tackle target, Demontagnac stands 6-foot-3 and a thick, well-proportioned 290lbs. He’s stout, but quick, especially laterally and can work down the line in a hurry. Plays with excellent leverage and shows the power and to take on, and hold his ground, against double teams. Plays with some quickness off the ball and shows the short-area athleticism to change directions quickly when needed. Has a nimble lower body relative to his size. Shows good reaction speed, but more of a reactive defender at this point in his evaluation, eyes and instincts can continue to develop. Shows the versatility to win 1-on-1 across multiple spots, but likely best at three-tech or shade-tech at the next level. Can disrupt the pocket from the interior, with the power and motor to drive blockers into the quarterback. Can shed blocks and get to the backfield quickly, but the consistency with which he gets off blocks snap-to-snap could improve. Has at times dominant play strength, and shows the ability to turn speed to power across multiple spots along the front, but initial striking power could improve.

Overall Demontagnac is a stout, athletic defensive tackle who fits the mold of what Nebraska defensive line coach Corey Brown is looking for. His game could use some refining, but he has the physical talent and frame to work into the rotation early, though he could afford to get to the north side of 300lbs at the next level.