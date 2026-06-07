Nebraska lands a commitment from three-star TE Joey Hunter

Nebraska has picked up a fourth commitment from powerhouse Loganville (Ga.) Grayson in three-star tight end Olafemi “Joey” Hunter following his official visit with the Huskers.

Hunter picked up an offer from the Huskers just a few weeks ago. His official visit was his first ever trip to Lincoln. That’s all it took for Nebraska to land the 6-foot-6, 255lb junior as a result of the efforts of Marcus Satterfield in the last month and the push from his teammates four-star interior offensive line commit Jordan Agbanoma and three-star interior offensive line commit KD Jones to join them at Nebraska.

Though Nebraska was unable to get Hunter to campus until this past weekend, the staff put in the work to close the distance between Lincoln, Nebraska and Loganville, Georgia. Multiple members of the coaching staff were in attendance at Grayson’s spring game last month and Satterfield made an in-home visit with the three-star and his family that helped the Huskers make a move late in his contested recruitment.

Hunter made visits to programs like Pitt, NC State, Georgia Tech and West Virginia in the spring. He was scheduled to officially visit NC State June 12-14 and North Carolina June 19-21, but both visits are no longer expected to happen.

Standing 6-foot-6, 255lbs, he primarily served as an extension of the offensive line as a junior, but was productive when targeted. In five games he recorded a reception, he totaled six receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, averaging over 14 yards per reception.

““I know every tight end says it, but I feel like I can really do it all,” he said. “I can block, I can be in the box and I can run routes, I want to be able to do it all at the next level too.”

Hunter is the 15th addition in Nebraska’s 2027 cycle and the first tight end commitment

Film Room: What Nebraska is getting in Hunter

Standing 6-foot-6, 255lbs, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star tight end Joey Hunter is a big, powerful tight end prospect who could line up in a few different spots but is at his best in-line as an extension of the offensive line.

Has limited production as a pass-catcher to this point, but is a functional mover in space, has soft reliable hands and has the length to go outside his frame and box out defenders to haul in difficult catches. He’s a weapon in run game as a blocker. Technically sound striker, with push-back power, has good foot drive but could be more consistent driving through blocks. Grayson schemes runs behind Hunter, he’s especially effective coming across the formation in split zone. Has the fluidity to flip his hips and turn up field relatively well for his size. Plays with good pad level for his size, has the controlled athleticism to work underneath.

Like Luke Sorensen, Nebraska’s tight end signee in the 2026 cycle, Hunter has limited receiving production to this point but looks to be in line for a bigger role in his high school offense’s passing game as a senior. To this point, like Sorensen, Hunter is an effective run blocker, a functional mover in space and flashes long-term upside as a pass-catcher. Sorensen is versatile enough to work in-line, off-ball, in the backfield and in the slot, Hunter could eventually develop that same versatility, but is likely best in-line at this point in his evaluation.