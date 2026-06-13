Nebraska lands a commitment from WR Justyn Lindsay

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2027 Blue Springs (Mo.) wide receiver Justyn Lindsay, a 6-foot-3, 175lb pass-catcher who has impressed the staff in multiple camp settings.

Lindsay first emerged on Nebraska’s radar around this time last year at a camp, catching passes from 2027 four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor. The Huskers were the first to offer following his standout performance. He returned in September to see Nebraska take on Michigan and was amazed by the atmosphere in Memorial Stadium

“It was a great experience, love the atmosphere of the fans,” he told Inside Nebraska after the visit. “Got to catch up with some of the coaches that recruited me. And overall the game day was great even though we didn’t come out with the W, I loved everything about today.”

Lindsay has stayed on the Huskers’ radar and returned this month to camp. After another strong showing in front of wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. and the staff, the Huskers lined up an official visit with the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher for June 12-14.

Back on campus for the fourth time, Lindsay announced his commitment to Nebraska while on his official visit. Lindsay is the second wide receiver commit for the Huskers in the 2027 cycle, joining three-star Tay Ellis, who is set to play his senior season at Omaha (Neb.) Millard South.

Lindsay played his first two years of high school at Blue Springs (Mo.) South, spent his junior season at Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North and will play his senior season at Blue Springs (Mo.). As a junior, he recorded 352 yards and seven touchdowns on 22 receptions, averaging 16 yards per catch. On the track, he was a member of Blue Springs’ 4×200 relay team, which finished with a fourth place-finish in Missouri Class 5.

Film Room: What Nebraska is getting in Justyn Lindsay

Standing 6-foot-3, 175lbs, Lindsay is an outside receiver prospect with long strides and sure hands. In his junior season at Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, Lindsay totaled 22 receptions for 352 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 16 yards per reception in eight games. Over the last year, he has flashed in camp and 7-on-7 settings as well. Inside Nebraska has seen him in action in two Nebraska camps as well as OT7 action in April.

Lindsay has capable long speed, running a 21.8 split in the 4×200 for Blue Springs (Mo.) this spring, with the downfiled acceleration to get under vertical passes. Has strong, sure hands and can make plays outside his 6-foot-3 frame. Long strider, but smooth in and out of breaks. Changes directions like a smaller reciever, does a good job sinking his hips and breaking within the route to create separation. Relative to his experience and production, shows real route-running nuance on tape. More of a finesse reciever than a physical receiver at this point in the evaluation, while sure-handed at the catch point, his physicality on contested catches could improve. Shows the ability to freelance and work back to the quarterback when the play breaks down, but overall awareness and ability to work back to the ball could continue to improve. Has the acceleration and change of direction ability to create YAC opportunities but that’s another area of his game he could afford to improve.

Overall, Lindsay is a fascinating receiver prospect with plenty of tools but limited production to this point. He played in an offense that had nearly equal rushing and passing yards and was on the receiving end of a quarterback who completed less than 54% of his pass attempts. Still, relative to what he’s shown in flashes on the field and in camp/7-on-7 action, you’d like to see improved production from the 6-foot-3 wideout as a senior. He has the skillset to work into the outside receiver rotation down the line, but will need time to add strength to his frame and further develop nuance to his game.