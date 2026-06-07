Nebraska lands commitment from EDGE Ma'atoe Moe

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Provo (Uta.) Timpview three-star EDGE Ma’atoe Moe, following his official visit with the Huskers, flipping the 6-foot-4, 245 pounder away from Minnesota.

Moe emerged on Nebraska’s radar this spring and landed an offer after edge rushers coach Roy Manning evaluated the junior in early May. The three-star’s recruitment quickly developed into a head-to-head battle between Minnesota and Nebraska.

Minnesota offered Moe in March and got him to campus for the first time May 29-31 for an official visit. While still on campus, Moe announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers but later found himself “backing off a bit” as he still wanted to visit Nebraska before making a final decision.

His first weekend in Lincoln wowed the three-star enough he announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday, essentially flipping from Minnesota.

“When in doubt, where red,” he said.

Moe is the first edge rusher commitment for Nebraska in the 2027 cycle. The three-star is the first high school recruiting win for first-year edge rushers coach Roy Manning since joining Nebraska’s coaching staff.

Film Room: What Nebraska is getting in Moe

Standing 6-foot-4, now up to 245lbs from the 217bs he’s listed at, Provo (Uta.) Timpview three-star EDGE Ma’atoe Moe missed the first half of his junior season due to eligibility rules, but in the final six games of the year, was a disruptive force off the edge.

Moe flashes quickness and closing speed off the edge. His length is unverified but on tape, appears to have some range to his wingspan. Possesses real power in his frame, has a long-arm move that effectively drives opposing tackles backwards. Has capable bend and shows the ability to stack pass rush moves, but could afford to continue developing follow-through at the top of his rush. Good motor, does a good job maintaining upfield momentum while fighting blocks. Effective run defender who does a good job stacking and shedding 1-on-1 as he reacts to the flow of the play. Capable of setting the edge, but could afford to continue adding mass to his frame and improve power in his lower body. Shows good instincts in pursuit with a high motor.

Overall shows the well-rounded skillset to be an edge setter at the next level with real upside as a pass-rusher. Will need to continue adding mass to his growing frame and continue developing technique. Has the skillset and frame to work into the rotation early with the long-term upside of a three-down edge rusher.