Nebraska lands commitment from Pitt DL Jahsear Whittington

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Pitt redshirt freshman defensive line transfer Jahsear Whittington, a frame-versatile front defender with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska worked fast to secure a visit from Whittington, who only entered the portal on Jan. 8. The Huskers got him on campus on Jan. 10 and after just one visit, secured the 6-foot, 270lb defensive tackle.

Whittington was the top-ranked defensive tackle in Pennsylvania in the 2024 cycle out of Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Institute, after recording 62 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a senior. In his first season at Pitt, he redshirted, appearing in four games, totaling four tackles in action. This fall, he worked into the rotation for the Panthers, playing in 250 snaps in 11 games, totaling 12 tackles, one sack, 14 pressures and nine quarterback hurries, per PFF.

Whitington is the second defensive line commitment for the Huskers out of the portal, joining UCLA transfer Anthony Jones, who is expected to be a defensive end in Rob Aurich’s system. Whittington has the frame versatility and skillset to work along the interior of Nebraska’s line or kick out to defensive end. The Huskers have also added a commitment from Iowa Western Community College defensive tackle Andy Burburjia.

What Nebraska is getting in Whittington

A stout, sawed-off interior defensive lineman, Whittington might lack length, at 6-foot, 270lbs but makes up for it with exceptional mobility and motor. Flashes quickness off the line of scrimmage, with the body control to work upfield while fighting through double teams. Plays with good leverage and balance. Does a good job squaring up and tracking down ball-carriers in the backfield. Closes in a hurry, sound tackler in space with the motor to track ball-carriers downfield. Has the versatility to win along the interior or at defensive end and shows comfort working inside and outside pass-rush moves. Has a powerful initial punch, and arm length to keep offensive linemen from getting into his chest.

Whittington stepped into a bigger role this fall for the Panthers, and with three seasons of eligibility remaining was considered a promising young piece for Pitt’s defense moving forward. At Nebraska, Whittington projects to factor into defensive line rotation as a redshirt sophomore, with the athleticism to shoot gaps, loop and stunt as needed with the leverage and body strength to eat up blocks and stuff runs along the interior. Has the upside of a disruptive front defender that can work across multiple spots along the line that can collapse the pocket.