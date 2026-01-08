Nebraska lands commitment from UCLA DE Anthony Jones

Nebraska has landed a commitment from UCLA defensive end Anthony Jones, a 6-foot-5, 265lb pass rusher entering his final season of eligibility.

Jones led the Bruins in quarterback hurries and tied for the team lead in sacks this fall. In eleven games, he totaled 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, along with 16 pressures per PFF.

Jones has had a whirlwind career across the Big Ten, starting his career at Oregon in 2022, where he redshirted, before transferring to Indiana in 2023, Michigan State in 2024, UCLA in 2025 and will now finish out his career in Lincoln.

Across his four-year career, Jones has played in 37 games and made 14 starts,totaling 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. He hails from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, and was named Las Vegas Review-Journal All-Southern Nevada First Team.

Jones is the eighth transfer addition for Nebraska in the 2026 cycle and the first defensive line commitment. Jones has the frame versatility to play strong-side defensive end, with his hand in the dirt, or work into the rotation at stand-up EDGE.

Nebraska is set to return the likes of Williams Nwaneri, Kade Pietrzak and Cameron Lenhardt at defensive end, as well as freshman Malcolm Simpson, who missed the 2025 season with injury.

The Huskers have a key need at stand-up EDGE, with Dasan McCullough moving on to the next stage of his career and Willis McGahee IV in the transfer portal. Nebraska does return Jordan Ochoa, who has worked into the rotation at Jack, but he remains relatively inexperienced heading into his third season with the program.

With Jones’ addition, the Huskers hold five defensive transfer additions and are expected to focus in on addressing key needs at defensive tackle and bolstering depth at EDGE through the portal.