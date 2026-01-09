Nebraska lands commitment of UCLA transfer WR Kwazi Gilmer

Nebraska has landed the commitment of UCLA transfer receiver Kwazi Gilmer. The Huskers beat out Washington and Arizona State, among others, for the sophomore pass-catcher.

Gilmer spent the past two seasons on the West Coast at UCLA, where he played in 24 career games with 19 starts. The native of Los Angeles will have two seasons of eligibility, plus a redshirt should he need it.

Gilmer is the second former Bruin Nebraska has added from the transfer portal. UCLA transfer defensive end Anthony Jones committed to the Huskers, and signed, on Thursday. More on him here.

During his two-season stint with the Bruins, Gilmer, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, recorded 81 catches for 880 yards and six touchdowns.

Gilmer was WR1 for UCLA in 2025 and had team-highs in catches (50), receiving yards (535) and touchdown receptions (4). Nebraska’s staff knows Gilmer well as they’ve game planned against him twice. In Nebraska’s win at UCLA this season, Gilmer was held to two catches for 13 yards. As a true freshman in 2024, however, with UCLA traveling to Lincoln, Gilmer stung the Blackshirts for three catches for 88 yards and touchdown while helping lead the Bruins to the win.

Gilmer was a four-star recruit out of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon who committed to Chip Kelly’s UCLA over Michigan State, Oklahoma and Washington in August 2023.

Nebraska receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. was able to land Gilmer, who was fielding interest from other programs like Washington, Arizona State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.

The Husker receiver room is set to lose just Dane Key, who has exhausted his eligibility after a one-and-done season with Nebraska. Key finished 2025 with 39 catches for 452 yards and five touchdowns.

Work ethic is important for those in a Shorts receiver room.

“They work extremely hard, so anytime you got some guys that work hard, they’re going to develop at a faster level,” Shorts said of his room in July. “They take the coaching, they work hard, nobody’s perfect, they come in here trying to get better everyday.”

While the transfer portal window creates fluid situations for all players, Nebraska is currently set to return receivers Nyziah Hunter, Jacory Barney Jr., Janiran Bonner, Quinn Clark, Keelan Smith, Cortez Mills Jr. and Jeremiah Jones. Versatile running back Isaiah Mozee could also factor into next season’s passing attack.

The transfer portal will remain open until Jan. 16.