Nebraska notebook: Jacobsen details summer progress, observations from newcomers

Last year’s Nebraska men’s basketball leaders are gone.

Instead of summer workouts at Nebraska, Sam Hoiberg and Rienk Mast are now hoping to impress on their NBA summer league teams — Hoiberg with the Phoenix Suns and Mast with the Indiana Pacers.

That means current Husker veterans like Cale Jacobsen, Connor Essegian and Pryce Sandfort, who understand the program’s systems and culture, need to step up as leaders on a team with eight newcomers, including six transfers and two true freshmen.

Jacobsen, now the old soul on the roster, is ready to lead in ways he hasn’t been asked to in his college career.

“There’s a next group of us who are going into year four and five who have to fill in and step into that role,” Jacobsen said Thursday during a press conference inside the Hawks Championship Center. “It’s been cool, it’s been fun and I’m looking forward to seeing how it continues to grow.”

Jacobsen is entering year five at Nebraska. Once a walk-on, he’s grown and developed into a glue guy contributor who has helped win basketball games while playing several different positions. Now with his final season as a Husker approaching, he’s doing what’s expected — speaking up.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about a lot — being the guy to direct people and to get us into the next drill or the next segment, because our practice is pretty routine-based,” Jacobsen said. “Being able to step into that and be a leader in that way and use my voice to keep things moving has been important.”

It’s been known that Jacobsen would like to get into coaching when his playing career is over. Perhaps a spot on Fred Hoiberg’s staff as a graduate assistant is in the cards down the road.

So when Jacobsen speaks, you learn something. Here are a few notable takeaways from Jacobsen’s time at the podium:

Jacob Lanier has much to learn, but he’s showing traits needed to play in the Big Ten

One young player in the program Husker fans are excited about is true freshman guard Jacob Lanier. The former four-star recruit from Little Rock, Ark., has a lot to learn as he makes the jump from high school to the Big Ten.

But from what Jacobsen has witnessed during summer practices, Lanier possesses the traits needed to play in what’s considered the most physical conference in the country.

“Super talented. He has a toughness and an edge about him that is obviously really, really important as you get into college and you take a step up in levels,” Jacobsen said.

Starting the week right. 📈 pic.twitter.com/9MauwooCnC — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) June 29, 2026

What exactly has the 6-foot-6, 192-pound Lanier done at practice to earn that kind of praise?

“He’s always up in people’s grills and pressuring the ball, contesting everything. And he’s done a really good job on the glass,” Jacobsen said. “He’s just a competitor, so he plays really hard and does a lot of things really well.”

Lanier enjoyed a stellar senior season at Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Magnet, leading it to a 5A state championship while averaging 28.0 points (on 65% shooting), 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Lanier was named Most Valuable Player of the Class 5A Arkansas State tournament and Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association.

Nebraska wing Will Cooper. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

After he developed behind the scenes last year, keep an eye on Will Cooper

Lanier is a player fans should be excited about. But there’s another player fans should know about, someone they might not know much about right now — Will Cooper.

Cooper is coming off a redshirt year in 2025-26 after playing in 21 games as a true freshman at Air Force in 2024-25. Cooper’s basketball journey is a fascinating one. Now with his redshirt year in the rearview mirror, the 6-7, 215-pound wing is determined to earn minutes in the rotation.

According to Jacobsen, if Cooper continues to play the way he did on the scout team last year, earning rotation minutes will become a reality.

“He had a heck of a year last year, and by the end of the year down in Oklahoma City, he was killing us in practice,” Jacobsen said. “He got a lot better and a lot more confident.”

Jacobsen and Cooper share similarities. Both are in-state products — Jacobsen from Ashland-Greenwood, Cooper from Millard South — who joined Nebraska’s program without much fanfare and redshirted.

Jacobsen put in the work, did the little things winning teams need and took advantage of an opportunity when it emerged. Jacobsen’s rise started at the Crown Tournament in Las Vegas to cap off the 2024-25 season, and he used the momentum gained to become a key rotation player on what turned out to be the best team in Nebraska men’s basketball history.

Now it’s Cooper’s turn to show what he can do after sitting out to develop his game.

“I think the biggest thing is just patience. You never quite know when it’s going to be your turn, and ultimately, when it is, you have to be able to step into that,” Jacobsen said. “The Crown was mine, and who knows when his time will be, but he’s putting himself in a good position, I think, to be able to contribute right away.”

The challenge for Cooper, Jacobsen thinks, is shedding the scout team mindset and playing like a Nebraska player.

Last season, Cooper’s role was to play like the best shooter the Huskers were going to play. That meant emulating knockdown shooters like Illinois’ Jake Davis, Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer and Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel, among others.

“You kind of step back into playing Will and to playing Nebraska offense and Nebraska defense,” Jacobsen said. “You have to have the same confidence. He’s shown that he has the ability, and so now it’s finding the shots within our system, and then being able to make plays defensively, which he’s done a great job of this summer.”

Back on the grind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/PFLjoUBFHp — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) June 25, 2026

The challenge of accepting roles

Players want to play, but at the end of the day Hoiberg only has so many rotation spots. Take a look at Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster and you’ll see several players who have the potential to be starters and rotation players.

It’s never smart to project starting lineups in July, but if we allow ourselves to do that, here’s one option:



>> Utah Valley transfer Trevan Leonhardt at the one

>> Pryce Sandfort at the two

>> Braden Frager at the three

>> Belmont transfer Sam Orme at the four

>> Boston College transfer Boden Kapke at the five.

Then there are players who appear to have the talent to earn minutes in the rotation, like Jacobsen, Essegian, Cooper, San Diego State guard Taj DeGourville, Leo Curtis and South Dakota State transfer center Damon Wilkinson.

Oh, and don’t forget about the two four-star true freshmen in Lanier and Colin Rice, who is expected to return from a broken right hand in late August. They’ll be determined to earn minutes, too.

That’s a lot of names for only so many spots in the rotation, so role acceptance will be key like it was last year.

“Right now it’s competitive, and everybody’s fighting for those spots,” Jacobsen said. “But then as we kind of start to narrow things down, we’ll have to buy into the roles, whatever that is, from one to 15. That’s super important. I think that’s what allowed us to be successful last year.”

Jacobsen said Hoiberg has brought up Jared Garcia and Kendall Blue from last season’s team. Their roles weren’t what they wanted — again, players want to play — but they accepted them and, whether fans saw it or not, helped the team get better.

Team chemistry plays a big part in role acceptance, of course. Jacobsen thinks this 2026-27 crew will have it.

“It’s a super fun team, both on and off the court,” Jacobsen said. “So I think that helps when the hard conversations come. If you’re truly friends-friends and brothers with your teammates, it’s a lot easier to support those guys.”

Work Day in LNK 💼 pic.twitter.com/yJx6CgXmjo — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) June 23, 2026

Taj DeGourville has defensive-stopper potential

It’s not easy going from one program to another. For DeGourville, who spent the past two seasons at San Diego State, it was a process at first to get comfortable with his new surroundings and on-court systems, something that’s true for all the newcomers.

But recently? Jacobsen said he’s seen the strong and sturdy 6-6, 211-pound guard look more comfortable with his transition.

“He’s really stepped up, and I think even in these last couple weeks you’ve seen him get more and more comfortable and just be able to make a lot of plays,” Jacobsen said. “So that’s the biggest thing for him, is to be an every-day guy and to be consistent with everything that he does. And he’s gotten a lot better even in the month-and-a-half that he’s been here.”

DeGourville came from a defense-first program at San Diego State. He played from day one there, too, and appeared in 64 career games. With his size, length and strength, DeGourville has potential to be a valuable defender who can guard 1-4.

“Super talented kid, and obviously he came from a culture of hard work and hard-nosed defensive basketball, and we need that too — is to be able to just get a stop,” Jacobsen said. “At the end of the day that’s what matters, is getting a stop and getting a rebound. So we love that about Taj, and he’s been really awesome.”

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