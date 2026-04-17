Nebraska picks up commitment from Utah Valley transfer point guard Trevan Leonhardt

Nebraska picks up commitment from Utah Valley transfer point guard Trevan Leonhardtby: Steve Marik55 minutes agoSteve_MarikRead In AppDec 16, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines guard Trevan Leonhardt (20) dribbles the ball defended by Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn ImagesNebraska's reconstruction of its roster continued today with the commitment of Utah Valley transfer point guard Trevan Leonhardt.