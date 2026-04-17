Skip to main content
Nebraska
Join Now

Nebraska picks up commitment from Utah Valley transfer point guard Trevan Leonhardt

Steve Marik - Inside Nebraskaby: Steve Marik55 minutes agoSteve_Marik
Trevan Leonhardt - Utah Valley
Dec 16, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines guard Trevan Leonhardt (20) dribbles the ball defended by Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Nebraska's reconstruction of its roster continued today with the commitment of Utah Valley transfer point guard Trevan Leonhardt.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Inside Nebraska
+
+
One subscription: The best Nebraska Cornhuskers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.