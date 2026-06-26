Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor wins Elite 11 MVP

Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor has won the Elite 11 MVP after strong performances at the Elite 11 Finals last month and The Opening Finals this week in Beaverton, Oregon.

Taylor was named one of the Elite 11 following the Elite 11 Finals last month, earning an invitation to return for The Opening Finals this week to continue competing for the Elite 11 MVP.

Following two days of competition, Taylor has been named Elite 11 MVP joining a prestigious group. Over the last decade, the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams, Cade Klubnik, Julian Sayin, Keelon Russell and Dia Bell are among the quarterbacks that have earned Elite 11 MVP honors.

Now officially the Elite 11 MVP, Taylor is well-positioned to climb in the next 2027 Rivals300 rankings update. He’s had a strong offseason overall, building off a junior season in which he threw for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns to just three interceptions, completing a stunning 81.7% of his pass attempts. He added another 633 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, leading Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic to an 8-3 record. He’s transferred down to Omaha (Neb.) Millard South for his senior season and is already impressing with the Patriots. Earlier this month, Taylor led Millard South to the NebPreps 7v7 State Championship over Omaha (Neb.) Westside.

Here’s what Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings, wrote about Taylor coming out of the Elite 11 Finals

Trae Taylor had an excellent performance at the Elite 11 Finals from start to finish, stringing together three very strong showings throughout the weekend. The Nebraska commit was the Rivals MVP of day one, flashing a big-time arm, showing the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field during drill work. He continued to show that plus arm talent during his pro day and was aggressive downfield, targeting high-level throws. He capped off the weekend with a seven-touchdown performance in the 7-on-7 period, making a litany of high-difficulty throws. He attacked the seam, was super aggressive hunting huge downfield completions. The ability to attack all levels with his arm strength, combined with a big-play mentality. Taylor was quick through his progressions and looked very comfortable in the 7-n-7 setting, which isn’t a huge surprise given his experience. The confidence and command was impressive. We also thought Taylor looked comfortable working under center. This is an exclamation on a strong offseason for Taylor, which has seen him make encouraging improvements to his overall game. We’re eager to see what he does as a senior this season at Millard South in Nebraska.