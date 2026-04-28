Nebraska Recruiting Intel: Latest on the WR board

Nebraska holds two wide receiver commits to date in the 2027 cycle in three-star Tay Ellis, who’s set to move up to Omaha (Neb.) Millard South for his senior season and Miami (Fla.) Palmetto three-star Kaden Howard, a speedy slot receiver from the same program as Jacory Barney Jr. who has drawn comparisons to the Nebraska receiver.

Ellis has shut down his recruitment, but Howard continues to make visits, making stops through Miami, Kentucky and set to visit UCF this week. West Virginia, Mississippi State and Minnesota are among programs still in touch with the speedster, who’s put together an impressive resume on the track this spring. Nebraska wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. made an in-home visit with Howard last week, as the Huskers would like to keep Howard in the class. He’s set to return to Lincoln for his official visit June 12-14, but time will tell if that’s the only official visit he makes

As Nebraska pursues a third wide receiver in the cycle and manages Howard’s recruitment, here’s an update on where the 2027 wide receiver board stands.

Nebraska is set to get 2027 Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory back on campus for an official visit June 19-21. The Huskers have some ground to make up on Notre Dame in particular, as he has an official visit set with the Fighting Irish as well. However, Nebraska will get the last official visit from the four-star before an expected summer decision. Shorts, among a few others on Nebraska’s staff have been in regular contact with the four-star, who could potentially contribute in all three phases of the game. Penn State is hanging around in this recruitment, but they have a few other irons in the fire at wide receiver currently.

Speaking of Penn State, the Nittany Lions appear to be in good position to add Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland four-star Khalil Taylor back in the 2027 cycle. Taylor made an early commitment to Penn State, but backed off that pledge last fall amidst the programs on-field slide. Nebraska was among the first programs he visited after re-opening his recruitment and he returned to Lincoln last month for a weekend visit. He’s set to make his official visit to Nebraska June 12-14, but the question around this recruitment is will official visits even happen? Taylor has now visited Penn State three times since Matt Campbell took over the program and there’s a feeling from those close to the four-star’s recruitment he could opt to re-commit to the Nittany Lions before he gets a chance to make official visits. A recent offer from Alabama has given him some pause, as he’s lined up an official visit with the Crimson Tide June 19-21. Georgia and Colorado are among others involved in the four-star’s recruitment. Taylor has been to Lincoln a few times and plays on the 7-on-7 circuit with Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor. Will that be enough for the Huskers to overcome Penn State, a program he’s visited a jaw-dropping 16 times through his recruitment thus far?

At this point, perhaps the safest bet to be Nebraska’s third wide receiver commit is 2027 Ramsey (N.J) Don Bosco Prep three-star Isaiah Alvarez. Alvarez landed an offer from Nebraska in January, fresh off a junior season in which he totaled over 1,000 all-purpose yards. Through the air, he totaled 702 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging over 18 yards per reception. He totaled over 300 yards as a returner with three additional touchdowns on special teams. He made his first trip to Lincoln late last month and now has a return official visit set June 19-21. Between staff’s ties to New Jersey and the fact the Huskers are set to get the last official visit, Nebraska is well-positioned to land the 6-foot-0.5, 175 pounder.

“Some Jersey guys, Coach EJ, Coach Shorts,” he told Rivals’ Richie O’Leary. “Coach Shorts the receivers coach, he’s cool. Definitely like him a lot, like how he coaches his players. The coaching staff too, shows a lot of love.”

The read on the three-star is he’s looking to leave the Northeast, though he’s quite comfortable with both Rutgers and Penn State, two programs closer to home set to receive official visits. Colorado is something of a dark-horse here, set to get the first official visit from Alvarez. Nebraska’s biggest competition down the stretch of this recruitment appears to be Michigan State. The new staff has made him feel like a priority, thus far the most consistent program in pursuit.

Nebraska offered 2027 Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding four-star Myles McAfee on Saturday and the 6-foot-1, 185lb junior is now considering making an official visit with the Huskers this summer. Notre Dame recently offered and have emerged as a contender after getting him to campus this past week. Virginia Tech and in-state Maryland already have official visits set with the four-star. Nebraska has some work to do if they want to come from behind and land McAfee, who can line up in the slot or out wide.

On Monday, Nebraska became the first Power Four program to offer 2027 St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep wide receiver Malahn Green. Green missed his junior season due to eligibility issues after transferring from St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s to Cardinal Ritter College Prep. As a sophomore, he totaled 700 yards and five touchdowns, averaging over 16 yards per reception. He caught Nebraska’s attention in practice and earned an offer after meeting with wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. The Huskers are now working to get him to campus as soon as possible. Green is primarily a slot receiver and one Nebraska could move quickly on if three-star commit Kaden Howard flips elsewhere.

Nebraska recently offered Wilmington (Del.) Salesianum three-star Jamar Taylor, a true outside receiver target. He’s trending to Rutgers, but after meeting with wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr., the explosive 6-foot-4 wideout is now discussing potentially adding a visit to Nebraska to his schedule. The Huskers also offered Belleville (Ill.) High School-East three-star athlete James Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 185lb junior with the versatility to play safety or wide receiver at the next level. Johnson has official visits set with Utah, Cincinnati, Illinois and West Virginia thus far. The Huskers would like to get him to campus in the near future, in hopes of earning the fifth official visit spot on his schedule.

Nebraska made the top six for Malvern (Penn.) Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper, and recently stopped through his high school, but the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder has yet to visit Lincoln. He’s got official visits set to Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame thus far, with the Fighting Irish out ahead as the program to beat at this point. The Huskers could land an official visit, but they’d have a lot of ground to make up on that one visit in order to have a real shot at his commitment.

Within the region, Nebraska offered 2027 Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North three-star Justyn Lindsay last summer and got him to town in the fall. The Huskers have a few targets higher on the board, but Lindsay, at 6-foot-3, 175lbs is one who’s development is being monitored closely.

The Huskers are still keeping tabs on Pitt three-star wide receiver commit Jacob Thomas out of Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Charles W Flanagan. He’s maintained interest in Nebraska for some time now and visited last fall. He’s a true slot target. Down in Texas, Nebraska recently offered Conroe (Tex.) Grand Oaks speedster Darnell Jackson Jr. who put down a blazing 10.08 100-meter dash time this spring. He’s one to monitor, but the Huskers shouldn’t be seen as a serious contender until/unless Jackson makes a visit. Out in Florida, Miami (Fla.) Immaculata-La Salle wide receiver Tyrone Williams is another the Huskers are at least keeping tabs on since offering in January.