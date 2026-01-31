Nebraska set to host talented recruits this weekend for Illinois showdown

Nebraska set to host talented recruits this weekend for Illinois showdownby: Steve Marik1 hour agoSteve_MarikRead In AppNebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg motions to guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Jan. 5, 2026. Ohio State lost 72-69. (Photo: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch)No. 5 Nebraska has a big home game against No. 9 Illinois on Sunday. The Huskers will also be hosting talented recruits who will be in town.