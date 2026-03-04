WATCH: Spring ball press conference with Glenn Thomas, EJ Barthel & more

The Nebraska football program is in the middle of its 2026 offseason practice schedule.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers started their slate of 15 practices earlier than in previous years – beginning with Practice No. 1 in late February – and they will finish up with the return of the Nebraska spring game on March 28.

This year’s spring ball slate, fall camp later this year (when it begins in late July or early August) and Year 4 of the Rhule Era will each be a “rinse, repeat” type of situation for Nebraska. That’s because, once again, the Huskers are entering a pivotal time and pivotal year of Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.

Related content:

>> Intel: Top KC targets set to visit Nebraska Thursday

>> New faces, fresh starts: Whittington’s explosiveness, Stoudmire’s power, Foster’s physicality

>> Rhule takeaways through the first week of spring practices

>> Film study: What Nebraska is getting in DT Jahsear Whittington

Rhule currently holds a 19-19 record as the Huskers’ head coach after Nebraska went 5-7 in Year 1 and then posted identical 7-6 overall records in Year 2 and Year 3. Undoubtedly, it is better than it ever was than during the near-decade or so before Rhule’s arrival. Still, it’s not even remotely close to the progress everyone had expected to see – or, at least, had hoped to see – by Year 3 under Rhule.

So…

What’s next for Rhule and this Nebraska program?

That’s the million-dollar question.

The exact answer to that specific question may not have been readily available at the latest Nebraska press conference. But several were answered on Wednesday afternoon with the team’s fourth spring ball press conference of the offseason inside Hawks Championship Center.

That session with the media was headlined by quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas and running backs coach EJ Barthel taking the podium.

After the coaches wrapped up at the mic, several players – quarterbacks Anthony Colandrea, Daniel Kaelin and TJ Lateef; plus running backs Kwinten Ives, Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson – met with the media as well.

Watch and listen to those interviews via the videos below.

Wednesday’s press conference videos are also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Nebraska QB coach Glenn Thomas

Husker RB coach EJ Barthel

Nebraska QB Anthony Colandrea

Husker QB Daniel Kaelin

Nebraska QB TJ Lateef

Husker RB Kwinten Ives

Nebraska RB Isaiah Mozee

Husker Mekhi Nelson