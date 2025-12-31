Nebraska vs Utah: TV guide, how to watch every game in CFB this week + ATS staff picks

Nebraska’s season will officially come to a close this week.

The Huskers (7-5 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) face the No. 15 Utah Utes (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve (2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN) at Allegiant Stadium to put a bow on Year 3 of the Matt Rhule Era.

Related:

>> Wade notes ahead of Las Vegas Bowl: ‘I do kind of like the underdog role’

>> Mike Ekeler talks special teams improvement, unfinished business

>> Snow notes ahead of Las Vegas Bowl: Defending Utah’s mobile QBs

Husker fans await the bowl game against Utah in Las Vegas – either a dreaded matchup or an exciting one, depending upon your personal perspective.

WATCH | Matt Rhule Las Vegas Bowl press conference

For the information on how to watch, TAP HERE to see the full list of TV channels for every game on the college football slate this week – courtesy of loyal, longtime Insider’s Board member Alum-Ni. It’s an extremely useful sheet, and we recommend bookmarking it!

In addition to the TV Guide, the Inside Nebraska crew is continuing its weekly staff picks for the college football weekend. Our crew of publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese dishes out picks against the spread for 10 CFB games every week – picking our ATS winners in each Nebraska game every week, a handful of matchups featuring Big Ten teams and a selection of other intriguing games from around the country.

Guess the Score Contest: Nebraska vs. Utah

>> Test your knowledge against our staff and fellow Nebraska fans by giving us your score prediction for the game: TAP HERE to compete in the Inside Nebraska “Guess the Score Contest” on our Insider’s Board!

Matchup Spread

O/U Zack Steve Tim Las Vegas Bowl:

Nebraska (7-5) vs. 15 Utah (10-2) UTAH -14.5

50.5 Utah Utah Nebraska Music City Bowl:

Tennessee (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4) TENN -2.5

61.5 Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Alamo Bowl:

16 USC (9-3) vs. TCU (8-4) USC -6.5

55.5 TCU – $ USC USC ReliaQuest Bowl:

23 Iowa (8-4) vs. 14 Vanderbilt (10-2) VAN -4.5

46.5 Iowa – $ Vanderbilt Iowa Sun Bowl:

Arizona State (8-4) vs. Duke (8-5) DUKE -3

49.5 Arizona State – $ Duke Duke Citrus Bowl:

18 Michigan (9-3) vs. 13 Texas (9-3) TEX -7.5

48.5 Texas Texas Texas CFP Quarterfinal:

10 Miami (11-2) vs. 2 Ohio State (12-1) OSU -9.5

42.5 Miami Miami Ohio State CFP Quarterfinal:

5 Oregon (12-1) vs. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) ORE -1.5

52.5 Oregon Oregon Oregon CFP Quarterfinal:

9 Alabama (11-3) vs. 1 Indiana (13-0) IND -7

48.5 Alabama Alabama Indiana CFP Quarterfinal:

6 Ole Miss (12-1) vs. 3 Georgia (12-1) UGA -6.5

56.5 Georgia Georgia Georgia

$ = picking an upset straight up

SCORING SYSTEM:

1 point for each correct pick

1 bonus point for each correct straight-up upset pick

2 bonus points for correctly predicting exact score AND winner in Nebraska’s game

LAST WEEK:

Zack: 6-4 (7 points)

Steve: 5-5 (6 points)

Tim: 3-7 (3 points)

SEASON STANDINGS THROUGH BOWL WEEK 1:

1 – Zack: 81-75-4 (96 points)

2 – Steve: 76-80-4 (83 points)

3 – Tim: 67-89-4 (72 points)

STRAIGHT-UP UPSET RECORDS:

Zack: 15-19

Steve: 6-11

Tim: 6-14