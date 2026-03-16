Recruiting Blitz: Assessing the early impact of new Nebraska assistant coaches

Nebraska has new faces in key assistant roles on both sides of the ball this spring. Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese discusses the early impact Nebraska’s new assistants are making on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Offensively, new offensive line coach Geep Wade has Nebraska picking up momentum in a hurry with top offensive line targets. New run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley has played a key role as well.

Early returns on defensive coordinator Rob Aurich have been promising and he’s been quite involved on the recruiting side of things as he helps the Huskers with targets new and old. Nebraska has a new defensive line coach in Corey Brown, who has had some key targets visit already. Nebraska new edge rushers coach hit the ground running in January, but how’s it gone on the recruiting trail since then? To close, Verghese talks the early returns Nebraska’s new safeties coach Tyler Yelk, who’s learning the ropes of Big Ten recruiting after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related: Nebraska commits Trae Taylor, Tay Ellis set official visits

Official visit season is approaching. Nebraska already has some key visits scheduled this summer with some top targets, now top commits are locking in official visit plans for the summer.

Inside Nebraska has been told the Huskers are aiming for the majority of the current 2027 class and some key targets to visit June 19-21. Nebraska four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor will be on campus plenty in June, but his true official visit is now locked in for June 19-21. Taylor was the first commit for Nebraska in the 2027 cycle, announcing his decision last May. Since committing, he’s been as active of a peer recruiter as the Huskers have ever had, pushing for top talent across the country, including some teammates on his 24K “Cold Hearts” 7-on-7 team.

His desire to bring top national talent to Nebraska with him has Taylor moving from Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic to Omaha (Neb.) Millard South for his senior season. The No. 5 quarterback in the country is pursuing some of the top recruits in the country to join him, including Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Mark Matthews, Houston (Texas) Kingwood five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown and Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson.

“I tell them that, ‘You know who you’d be coming to play with,’” Taylor told Rivals. “I feel like I’m the best in the country.”

As a junior at Carmel Catholic, Taylor threw for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns, to just three interceptions, completing over 81% of his pass attempts. He added 633 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, leading the state of Illinois in passing yards, total yards and completion percentage.

Nebraska three-star wide receiver commit Tay Ellis has also locked in his official visit the weekend of June 19-21. Ellis announced his commitment to the Huskers coming out his very first trip to Lincoln last fall to see Nebraska take on USC.

