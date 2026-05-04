Recruiting Blitz: Five rising Nebraska targets to know before OVs

Nebraska has extended some new 2027 offers and working to line up visits with some rising targets, particularly at offensive line, edge rusher and linebacker.

Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese shares five rising targets on Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting board worth getting familiar with before official visit season gets into full swing

Nebraska offer interests fast-rising LB Matthew Brady

Nebraska’s 2027 linebacker board has seen some changes, but the staff has stayed active in adding new names to the board. The latest addition is fast-rising Bloomington (Ill.) Central Catholic linebacker Matthew Brady.

The 6-foot-4, 220 pounder has had a whirlwind of an offseason and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down just yet.

“I went into this last football season with four offers, from FCS, MAC-level. Since then I’ve added a few more,” he said. “It really blew up with the first Power Four with Minnesota, now I’m at four Big Ten, one ACC. It’s definitely blown up a lot.”

Brady added there are more schools in the Big Ten and beyond monitoring closely that are expected to stop by his high school during the spring evaluation period. Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich was the first to reach out on Nebraska’s end, but it was safeties coach Tyler Yelk who delivered the offer to Brady on Wednesday.

“The offer itself came out of nowhere I’d say,” he said. “They reached out a few nights ago, and then they had a guy come down since he was in Chicago. It was nice to get, it’s obviously a huge deal [the offer] coming from Nebraska, but I’ve always had a bit of interest in Nebraska.”

Brady’s recruitment is heating up fast, and while Nebraska is a new contender, but he’s not completely unfamiliar with the program. As a freshman, he camped in front of Nebraska’s staff not at linebacker, but at quarterback, which he still plays at Bloomington (Ill.) Central Catholic.

“Rverything there was so nice and huge, as a freshman that kind of blows you away. Coach Rhule, I really liked him and the coaches he had brought in,” he said. “I really liked the way they ran everything, it’s obviously a super nice place.”

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