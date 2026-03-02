Recruiting Blitz: Five-star OL, top WR targets set to visit Nebraska

Coming out of a month-long dead period, recruits are expected to be back on Nebraska’s campus this week and the Huskers are wasting little time getting some of their top targets to Lincoln. Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese shares the early list of visitors expected to visit this week.

Nebraska four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor is peer-recruiting his 7-on-7 teammates to join him in Lincoln. Three of his teammates, all four-star prospects, are expected to visit Nebraska this weekend. The Huskers are expected to get a five-star offensive line target back on campus as they battle SEC powers for the elite interior offensive lineman. On the defensive side of the ball, the No. 2 defensive lineman per Rivals is set to make a multi-day visit with Nebraska, while a four-star cornerback will make his first visit.

Related: Four-star CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair sets first Nebraska visit

2027 Euclid (Ohio) four-star cornerback Kei’Shjuan Telfair climbed in the latest Rivals300 rankings update, now checking in as the No. 116 prospect and the No. 14 cornerback nationally. Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami, Clemson and Arizona State are among top contenders for the 6-foot, 160 pounder.

Nebraska will get their first shot at the four-star cornerback next weekend, March 7-8, per source. Telfair ranks as the No. 2 cornerback in the Midwest per Rivals and plays on the same 7-on-7 team as Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor.

Penn State, Clemson and Notre Dame are the three programs to watch for the four-star cornerback, as he has a spring practice visits locked in with both program. Telfair also has unofficial visits lined up to Arizona State on April 3, Miami on April 17. Arkansas and Wisconsin will get visits on April 24 and April 30, respectively.

The Tigers and Nittany Lions already have an official visits locked in with Telfair the weekends of May 29-31 and June 12-14, respectively. That said, the belief is this recruitment is only intensifying this spring.