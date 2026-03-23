Recruiting Blitz: Five-stars, elite targets headline Nebraska Spring Game visitor list

Nebraska is set to host multiple five-stars and some elite 2027 and 2028 targets this weekend for the spring game. Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese shares the early headliners expected in Lincoln March 27-29

The Huskers are expected to host five-star OT Mark Matthews and five-star TE Ahmad Hudson again this week, some top defensive back and other top offensive line targets are expected back on campus as well. Nebraska could be on commit watch this weekend, Verghese shares to targets who could be close to joining Nebraska’s top-ten 2027 recruiting class.

Nebraska is also anticipating an elite group of 2028 targets on campus headlined by the nation’s top-ranked safety, a top QB target, one of the top edge rushers in the Midwest and the No. 2 interior offensive line target.

Who’s Next? Nebraska trending to land three 2027 targets

Nebraska picked up its seventh commit in the 2027 cycle in Miami (Fla.) Palmetto three-star wide receiver Kaden Howard on Friday. The Huskers might not have to wait very long for the next addition, the Huskers are trending for three targets, two that are expected back on campus in the very near future.

Here’s three Nebraska targets who could be next to join the Huskers’ top-ten 2027 class.

Three-star IOL Barrett Kitrell

The safest bet to be the next commit in Nebraska’s 2027 class, Ashland-Greenwood (Neb.) three-star interior offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell is expected back in Lincoln twice this week. He’ll be in town for Thursday’s practice and back on campus Saturday for the spring game. The in-state legacy prospect is aiming to announce his commitment this spring, primarily deciding between Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State and Minnesota. Since Geep Wade joined the staff and offered Kitrell, the Huskers have emerged as the favorites, and it could be just a matter of days before the three-star decides to follow in the footsteps of his father and older brother.

READ MORE

