Recruiting Blitz: How did Nebraska fare in the transfer portal?

How did Nebraska fare in the transfer portal? Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese breaks down the Huskers’ efforts position-by-position.

Nebraska quickly pivoted to UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea after losing Kenny Minchey to Kentucky, and added much-needed depth to the room in Danny Kaelin. Did the Huskers quietly end up better off? Verghese shares his thoughts and explains Nebraska’s lack of action at running back. Next up are key additions at wide receiver and offensive line, expected to be two strengths of the team in 2026.

On the defensive side of the ball, how well did the Huskers do addressing needs along the lines of scrimmage? Verghese assesses Nebraska’s additions and the fluid Andy Burburjia situation. Nebraska improved the linebacker room with the additions of Owen Chambliss, Dexter Foster and Will Hawthorne, what should Husker fans make of the movement in the secondary? Verghese shares his thoughts and closes with what’s potentially left for the Huskers in the portal.

What’s left for Nebraska in the transfer portal?

The transfer portal window has closed but players already in the portal are still free to continue visiting, while programs still working to address needs can continue assessing and hosting available options. Is there anything left for Nebraska? The last day for full spring semester course registration in Jan. 20, but the Huskers can continue assessing portal options deeper into the offseason, they would just have to enroll in the summer.

Here’s the latest on the Andy Burburjia recruitment, the Huskers’ defensive line and running back efforts, and a quick behind-the-scenes on how Nebraska secured Anthony Colandrea.

*** The Andy Burburjia situation remains fluid, if he were to flip from Nebraska to Clemson it would be his fourth commitment in just about six weeks time. Not solely his fault, or a reflection of his character, coaching changes and academic hurdles have thrown a few wrenches in his recruitment process. That said, until he signs, or truthfully, enrolls, nothing feels off the table here. If Nebraska were to lose his commitment, it would be a big blow. The 6-foot-2, 295 pounder might not be seen as a surefire-starter along the interior, but he should be considered an impact addition, expected to factor heavily into the defensive tackle rotation this fall. The Huskers moved fast to add Boston College transfer Owen Stoudmire, a stout, veteran tackle who saw his 2025 season cut short due to injury, and signed Pitt defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington, but that is not enough.

*** Regardless of what happens with Burburjia, Nebraska is working to close with Monroe (La.) Ouchita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon. The 6-foot-1.5, 330 pounder will be a true freshman in the fall but the Huskers believe he’s capable of providing instant impact along the interior of the front. He made an official visit to Nebraska last weekend, is spending this weekend at Kentucky and will visit Oklahoma State as well, before expected to announce his commitment and sign on Feb. 4. The Huskers are trending well, but will have to fend off the Wildcats in particular. Nebraska is assessing a few transfer defensive linemen still available, but will have to get creative if they want to make any more additions through the portal. At this point if the Huskers add anyone to the room besides Berymon, it’s likely rotational, likely back-end of the rotation type pieces to shore up depth.

*** Nebraska is done at edge after adding UCLA transfer Anthony Jones to edge rusher room. Jones is on his fifth program in five years, with relatively limited production, but he flashed in 2025 with the Bruins and shows good bend on tape. There’s a belief new edge rushers coach Roy Manning can bring out the best from the redshirt senior in a consistent role.

*** Nebraska’s lack of action in the running back market caught many agents by surprise. It wasn’t that the Huskers didn’t test the market whatsoever, they certainly did, the shortlist of names to watch didn’t come out of nowhere. However, once the portal window opened, Nebraska didn’t seem willing to spend what running backs they were linked to early on were asking for. The Huskers have stated confidence in their room, particularly Mekhi Nelson, Kwinten Ives and Isaiah Mozee, so far their actions suggest that confidence is real. I am curious if the post-national championship portal window for Indiana and Miami changes Nebraska’s tune, or if they get creative and find a way to add a cost-effective body to the room, like they did two summers ago with Nelson.

*** As On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported, Nebraska is in the mix for Ohio State transfer safety Cody Haddad, alongside the likes of Tennessee, Texas A&M and Iowa. He spent the weekend at Tennessee, we’ll see if the Huskers can get him in town before the 20th. Haddad is the type of talent Nebraska would add regardless of what they have on the roster, considering his skillset and relative youth (coming off his true freshman season), but the timing is going to make it tight for the Huskers to work out.