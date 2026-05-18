Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska checks in on elite talent ahead of OVs

Official visit season is right around the corner and Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese shares the latest on the Huskers’ recruiting efforts.

Nebraska’s coaches hit the road hard last week, visiting with elite prospects as they look to close with some of their top targets in the 2027 cycle next month. Verghese details two new predictions made in favor of Nebraska, key stops made by Nebraska’s coaches in the last week and the latest intel on Nebraska’s top 2027 targets ahead of official visit season.

Nebraska surging for Georgia IOL KD Jones ahead of OV

2027 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star interior offensive lineman KD Jones has surged up Nebraska’s board this offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 305 pounder added an offer from the Huskers last month, but he’s been hearing from offensive line coach Geep Wade for some time now. The three-star quietly made his way up to Lincoln for the first time last week for a two-day visit.

“We’ve been having a really strong relationship ever since he was at Tech,” he said of Geep Wade. “I knew he would welcome me in with open arms to the program, he would make me feel like this is home and this is where I need to be.”

Jones developed a relationship with run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley as well from his time at South Carolina. Having those established relationships has helped the Huskers make a big move up his list of offers.

“Having two o-line coaches coach me, that I’ve been knowing and I know how they coach, I feel like that’s really good for me,” he said. “That’s why they’re really high on my list.”

Wade in particular has established a connection with the three-star that extends beyond the field and gives him confidence that he’d be well taken care of under his direction.

“The way he coaches and the way he loves his players,” Jones said. “He loves his players on a different level than any other coach. I feel like he’ll go above and beyond for his players, while still being on their tail if they’re not practicing well.”

Getting around Nebraska’s facilities for the first time impressed Jones, who’s seen his fair share of the top programs in the Southeast.

“They got sleep pods, they got water beds, they got a big ice pool, it’s not even an ice bath, it’s an ice pool. They have a lot of nutritionists on staff, really good food, it’s buffet-style for nutrition. It’s all really high level things that they’ve got going on.”

Nebraska has pitched the three-star on starting at center as a freshman. The Huskers are planning for life after Justin Evans, who’s entering his fifth and final season with the program.

“It means a lot, starting as a true freshman is obviously amazing,” he said. “The fact he just believes in me, he believes in my potential and he believes in my development that he trusts me enough to start at center, of all positions, it’s just really a blessing that he thinks of me that way.”

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