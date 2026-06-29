Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska closes on 21/28 official visitors, what's next?

Rivals Midwest Analyst Greg Smith joins Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese to discuss Nebraska’s biggest wins, some notable losses and what’s left for the Huskers in the coming weeks.

The two discuss some of the biggest surprises of Nebraska’s eventful June, some key misses the Huskers could circle back on and the latest on coveted nickel defender Kamauri Whitfield and four-star WR Khalil Taylor, as they close in on commitments

Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor wins Elite 11 MVP

Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor has won the Elite 11 MVP after strong performances at the Elite 11 Finals last month and The Opening Finals this week in Beaverton, Oregon.

Taylor was named one of the Elite 11 following the Elite 11 Finals last month, earning an invitation to return for The Opening Finals this week to continue competing for the Elite 11 MVP.

Following two days of competition, Taylor has been named Elite 11 MVP joining a prestigious group. Over the last decade, the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams, Cade Klubnik, Julian Sayin, Keelon Russell and Dia Bell are among the quarterbacks that have earned Elite 11 MVP honors.

Now officially the Elite 11 MVP, Taylor is well-positioned to climb in the next 2027 Rivals300 rankings update. The Nebraska commit had a strong offseason overall, building off a junior season in which he threw for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns to just three interceptions, completing a stunning 81.7% of his pass attempts. He added another 633 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, leading Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic to an 8-3 record. He’s transferred down to Omaha (Neb.) Millard South for his senior season before enrolling at Nebraska. Earlier this month, Taylor led Millard South to the NebPreps 7v7 State Championship over Omaha (Neb.) Westside.

