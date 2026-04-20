Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska coaches hit the road for spring evaluations

Nebraska’s coaching staff has hit the road for spring evaluations. Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese touches on key stops the staff has made so far as the Huskers get ahead of 2028 and 2029 evaluations, while checking in on some top 2027 targets

Verghese touches on the latest Nebraska recruiting intel, as the 2027 wide receiver board has seen some changes, with a key four-star target setting up an OV, two new offers at the position, and one commit who’s still assessing his options. Nebraska five-star TE target Ahmad Hudson has accelerated his timeline, set to decide between Nebraska and LSU. Verghese shares the latest on the five-star’s recruitment and what could be next for TE recruiting if the Huskers miss out.

Speedy four-star WR Matthew Gregory sets Nebraska official visit

Nebraska has hung around for Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory and now have an official visit set with the speedster with an opportunity to make a big move in his recruitment.

Gregory made his first visit to Nebraska last fall and though he hasn’t been back to Lincoln yet this offseason, he’s established a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. and remains in consistent contact with the Huskers’ staff.

“What continues to excite me is the atmosphere and fan base of the games,” he told Rivals in the fall. “Also my relationship with the coaches and their offensive scheme I like how much they throw the ball.”

Standing 6-foot, 170lbs with a PR of 10.46 in the 100-meter dash, a 21.36 in the 200-meter dash and a reported 4.36 40-yard dash, Gregory has the speed to take the top off defenses with ball skills to win consistently at the catch point. He contributes in all three phases for Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts, with legit upside as a defensive back and a threat in the return game.

Nebraska is now set to get an official visit from the four-star, as he’s locked in a return visit for June 19-21. Notre Dame is scheduled to get him on campus the week before, June 12-14. Penn State, Colorado, Rutgers and Auburn are among teams contending for an official visit from the four-star.

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