Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska commits Trae Taylor, Tay Ellis dominate OT7

Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor and wide receiver Tay Ellis teamed up for Cold Hearts this past weekend at OT7 Dallas. Inside Nebraska was in attendance to see the two Husker commits, along with a number of targets across the 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles

Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese shares highlights, along with evaluation notes and intel on some of Nebraska’s top commits and targets

Evaluation notes on top Nebraska commits and some key 2027 and 2028 targets that competed at OT7 Dallas this past weekend….

*** Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor was sensational this weekend, earning Player of the Week honors from OT7 after throwing for 774 yards and 21 touchdowns, completing 77.6% of his pass attempts, leading Cold Hearts to a 5-0 record across Saturday and Sunday. I’ll have an in-depth breakdown on Taylor’s development later this week, but physically, he’s filling into his frame honestly better than expected. The added mass to his frame has only improved his arm strength and his accuracy and velocity remains consistently dialed in.

*** This weekend was my first time watching Nebraska wide receiver commit Tay Ellis in person. It was also Ellis’ first time catching passes from Trae Taylor in a competitive setting. At 6-foot and now well above the 170lbs he’s listed at, on tape I wondered about Ellis’ ability to play outside at the next level but after seeing him in person, I think he’s capable of playing outside or in the slot within Nebraska’s scheme. He and Taylor are developing chemistry as they’re set to team up at Omaha (Neb.) Millard South this fall ahead of enrolling at Nebraska. Taylor connected with Ellis for a team-high five touchdowns across five games this weekend. He’s a long strider for his size, allowing him to eat up cushion off the line of scrimmage, with some suddenness in and out of breaks that allow him to create separation. Took the top off the defense a few times with his downfield acceleration and showed the understanding to find the soft spots in coverage. I would like to see him catch with his hands more consistently, he did have a tendency to trap balls against his body, but it could be simply a result of getting used to catching passes from Taylor.

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