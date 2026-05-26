Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska gets hot, lands three top OL targets

Nebraska has picked up three commitments from top offensive line targets over the last week, including two four-stars in Loganville (Ga.) Grayson IOL Jordan Agbanoma, a top-ten IOL nationally and Locust Grove (Ga.) four-star OT Timi Aliu

Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese shares the latest on offensive line coach Geep Wade’s hot streak, what’s next for offensive line recruiting and who Nebraska’s next commit could be.

Who’s going to be Nebraska’s next commit?

Nebraska now holds eleven commits in the 2027 class after picking up three additions in the last week, most recently four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu. The Huskers will kick off official visits next week, looking to make a splash in June. There is still a chance Nebraska could add at least one more commitment before official visit season gets into full swing.

Here are three targets who could be next to join Nebraska’s growing 2027 recruiting class.

Three-star TE Joey Hunter

Nebraska picked up commitments from two prospects out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson last week along the offensive line. The Huskers would love to add three-star tight end Joey Hunter to the Grayson pipeline. Nebraska offered the 6-foot-6, 255lb junior a few weeks ago and have surged in his recruitment since. The Huskers are in his top five with an official visit set for June 5-7, the same weekend as his now-committed teammates Jordan Agbanoma and KD Jones. Hunter has yet to visit Nebraska is working to make it campus for an unofficial visit before his official visit in just two weeks. Nebraska has done good work to close the distance between Lincoln and Loganville in the meantime, tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield recently made an in-home visit with the three-star and his family. I input a prediction last week for the Huskers to land a commitment from the three-star.

Three-star IOL Barrett Kitrell

The three-star interior offensive line target out of Ashland-Greenwood (Neb.) was seen as a near-lock to commit to the in-state Huskers after landing an offer from offensive line coach Geep Wade. Just a few months ago, it was even expected that the in-state legacy would be committed by now. After all, he was initially planning to make a decision in March. The longer Kitrell has kept his recruitment open, interest from out-of-state programs has only increased. Now the multi-sport athlete has official visits set with Nebraska and Iowa, with more under consideration. He recently added an offer from Tennessee and visited Knoxville, the Volunteers are angling for a return official visit. Kansas State and Minnesota are alos in the running for the 6-foot-4, 270 pounder. With Nebraska’s offensive line class filling up, an early decision isn’t out of the question just yet and would likely still favor the Huskers, which is why he’s on this list. He visited Nebraska three times this spring and has been in regular contact with Nebraska’s offensive staff, namely Geep Wade.

Four-star CB Jailen Hill

If the Huskers don’t make any new additions before official visits get underway June 5, Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jailen Hill is a safe bet to be Nebraska’s next commitment. The 6-foot-3 defensive back is closing in on a decision, set to officially visit Washington this coming weekend before Nebraska June 5-7. He’s planning to announce his commitment on June 9, just days removed from his return visit with the Huskers. As things stand, Nebraska is trending to land the four-star but they’ll have to see this recruitment through and prevent a late run from the Huskies this weekend. I have a prediction in for the Huskers to land Hill on June 9.

