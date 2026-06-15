Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska stays hot, setting up for another big week

Nebraska had another productive official visit weekend, landing two commitments, trending for more coming out of a smaller, but still notable visit weekend.

Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese talks Nebraska’s latest additions: wide receiver Justyn Lindsay and linebacker Caleb Green, who the Huskers flipped from Missouri. Verghese also talks the latest with top targets in town, including two of Geep Wade’s top remaining offensive line targets and two of Addison Williams’ top remaining defensive back targets. The Huskers have another big week ahead, set to host one last major official visit weekend, plus the Battle of the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday.

Nebraska flips three-star Caleb Green from Missouri

Nebraska flipped 2027 Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North three-star linebacker Caleb Green from Missouri on Sunday, adding a commitment from the 6-foot, 215lb linebacker following his official visit with the Huskers.

Green has been on Nebraska’s radar for some time and has visited multiple times in the past. Nebraska assistant head coach Jamar Mozee, the former head coach at Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North has a long-standing relationship with Green and his family. The three-star camped in front of the staff last week and after a strong showing landed an offer from the Huskers.

With the offer in hand, Green quickly lined up an official visit with the Huskers for June 12-14 and coming off his weekend in town, flipped his commitment to the Huskers.

Green has been on college radars for the some time, he’s the younger brother of Missouri standout offensive lineman Cayden Green, expected to be a top prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. The younger Green emerged on the scene as a sophomore, recording 65 tackles and five tackles for loss at Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North. As a junior, he more than doubled his production, totaling 145 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble