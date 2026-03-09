Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska's loaded visit weekend impresses top targets

Nebraska had a monster recruiting weekend, hosting nearly 20 top targets in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting cycles. Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese breaks down the latest intel coming out of the Huskers’ big weekend

Nebraska had an impressive group of defensive backs in town, cementing themselves as a top contender for one four-star cornerback on the West Coast and emerging as a threat to a four-star safety committed elsewhere. The Huskers impressed a top linebacker and had a few defensive line targets on campus as well.

Offensively, Geep Wade had a talented group of offensive line targets on campus, including five-star interior offensive lineman Albert Simien. The Huskers are a rising contender for two four-star offensive line targets and are close to landing a wide receiver target as well.

Intel: Returns from Nebraska’s first spring visit weekend

*** 2027 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma had another “great” visit to Nebraska. The Huskers made his top five last month, but within that group there’s a feeling this recruitment ultimately comes down to Nebraska, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Aggies should be seen as the leader at this point, but the Huskers have closed the gap coming out of his latest visit. This will be a tight battle between the Bulldogs, Aggies and Huskers in the months to come. At this point all three programs have a realistic shot at landing his commitment, while Florida and Miami have some ground to make up. Agbanoma is already scheduled to return for an official visit June 5-7.

*** 2027 Florida State four-star safety commit Mekhi Williams loved his first visit to Nebraska. The Huskers offered the Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard defensive back in January and have been in steady communication since. The 6-foot-2, 170 pounder hasn’t been shy about looking around, he has official visits scheduled to Miami, Wisconsin and Maryland, in addition to Florida State. Coming out of his first trip to Lincoln, the Huskers appear well-positioned to land an official visit from Williams, whether that means adding a fifth official visit, or bumping another visit in favor of the Huskers. Addison Williams, Matt Rhule and Philip Simpson are leading the way for Nebraska in this recruitment, though I expect safeties coach Tyler Yelk becomes more involved moving forward.

*** If Nebraska wasn’t being taken seriously in the recruitment of 2027 Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jailen Hill before….

