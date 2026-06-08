Recruiting Blitz: Recapping an eventful OV weekend for Nebraska

https://youtu.be/ipMf3CQvrng

Nebraska hosted 15 official visitors over the weekend, including multiple five-stars and have already picked up five commits in four-star CB Bryce Williams, three-star DL Errol Demontagnac III, three-star EDGE Ma’atoe Moe, three-star TE Joey Hunter and three-star LB Eli Harris, trending for more.

Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese recaps the eventful weekend for the Huskers, who’s next plus the latest intel on five-star visitors Ahmad Hudson and Albert Simien and three-star linebacker flip target Kobe Rhymes

Who’s next to commit to Nebraska?

Nebraska added commitments from four-star cornerback Bryce Williams and three-star defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac III mid-visit. On Sunday morning, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star linebacker Eli Harris announced his commitment to the Huskers, as did Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star tight end Joey Hunter and three-star EDGE Ma’atoe Moe flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Nebraska.

Nebraska entered the weekend positioned as the program to beat for Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory and after getting him back to Lincoln, appear to be creating some distance from the pack. The top-100 prospect is scheduled to officially visit Virginia Tech next weekend and has an open weekend June 19-21 as things stand. I think there’s a real chance he doesn’t make it to Virginia Tech next weekend as planned.

Nebraska remains the program to beat for 2027 Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jailen Hill as he closes in on a commitment, set to announce his decision on June 9. He was back in Lincoln for his official visit this weekend and the Huskers continue to check boxes for the 6-foot-3 cornerback. Seeing the aforementioned Bryce Williams commit over the weekend has the two excited about potentially teaming up. I fired in a prediction for Nebraska to land Hill back in April and am only more confident as he closes in on his commitment.

2027 Shakopee (Minn.) four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati will announce his commitment on June 10 with Rivals, deciding between Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan State. The 6-foot-3, 275lb junior made an official visit to Missouri last weekend and spent this weekend in Lincoln. Ombati told Rivals this week he’d know know where he was going after the first day of his Nebraska visit. Missouri set a high bar with the visit experience in Columbia last weekend, sources indicate the visit in Nebraska was even better. I input a prediction for Nebraska to land the four-star’s commitment Saturday morning, Rivals national analysts Steve Wiltfong, Greg Smith and Allen Trieu have joined me. That said, conversations with all three programs will be ongoing until Wednesday’s commitment. Michigan State is fading but Missouri will look to flip momentum while there’s still time to do so.