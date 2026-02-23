Recruiting Blitz: Ten recruits Nebraska must get on campus this spring

Spring visits are fast approaching and some top targets have already lined up plans to visit Nebraska next month. In this week’s episode of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese discusses ten recruits Nebraska MUST get on campus that have yet to line up visit plans.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskers are battling Indiana and Penn State for one of the nation’s top running backs. The Huskers find themselves battling Penn State for a top wide reciever target as well, who happens to play with Trae Taylor on the 7-on-7 circuit. At tight end, Penn State is surging for a target who’s visited Nebraska more than any other program. Along the offensive line, the Huskers could soon host multiple five-stars and are well-positioned for a versatile four-star out of Georgia.

Defensively, a top EDGE target has lined up a few national visits, will Nebraska get one? At defensive tackle, Nebraska hopes to impress a fast-rising 300 pounder. At linebacker, a top regional target has drawn attention from top national programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia. Can the Huskers maintain their position? At defensive back, the Huskers are working to stay in the running for one of California’s top cornerbacks and could get over the top with the No. 7 safety in the country in the coming weeks.

Nebraska in the top ten for top RB target

2027 Springfield (Mass.) Central four-star running back Isaiah Rogers is down to a top eight, and it should come as little surprise that Nebraska remains in the running for the the No. 4 running back in the country, per Rivals.

Rogers visited Nebraska twice in 2025, only Penn State got more visits last year, but that’s hardly an indication of where things currently stand. Rogers is right near, if not at the very top, of Notre Dame and Indiana’s running back board. Coaching changes at Virginia Tech and Penn State have both programs heavily in contention for the four-star’s commitment. UCLA, North Carolina and Georgia round out the remaining contenders, all three programs have ground to make up though. The Huskers made a strong impression through two visits, and are expected to get the four-star back in town at least once more this offseason. Despite holding a commitment from four-star running back Amir Brown, Rogers remains a top priority. Nebraska would ideally like to take two, if not three, running backs in the 2027 cycle.

At this point Indiana is the program to beat, but the Huskers are right there with Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Penn State in the next tier of contenders.

