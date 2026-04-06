Recruiting Blitz: Top Nebraska targets lining up official visits

Nebraska already has 20+ official visits lined up with 2027 prospects in June. Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese breaks down the latest intel on Nebraska’s growing official visit slate and discusses the key visits the Huskers staff still need to line up ahead of the summer

Five Nebraska targets who still need to line up official visits

To date, Nebraska has 20+ prospects in the 2027 class with official visits set with the Huskers, including top commits and targets at key positions of need. As the coaching staff looks ahead to the summer, here are five key targets the Huskers still need to secure official visits from.

Five-star OT Kennedy Brown

If Nebraska’s going to have a real shot at Kingwood (Tex.) five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, they’re going to need to secure an official visit from the the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country. To the Huskers credit, they’ve hung around near the top of this recruitment for some time now despite staff changes and aggressive runs from national powers. He was back in Lincoln last month for the third time, and stopped through Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and Florida as well. Oregon and Texas A&M are seen as the two favorites, the in-state Longhorns will have something to say before this recruitment is said and done. Florida and Tennessee made strong impressions after getting him to campus this spring. Nebraska has work to do, if they want to pull off what would be a monumental win on the recruiting trail for Matt Rhule and Co. That said, the Huskers should be seen as a dark-horse here, he’s stayed in regular communication with various members of Nebraska’s staff and paid close attention to the program’s progress both on the practice field and on the recruiting trail. There’s a path, granted a slim one, but a path nonetheless to Nebraska coming out on top here. The next step is securing an official visit from the five-star.

Five-star IOL Albert Simien

There have been points of this recruitment where Nebraska has been at the top, if not right in the top two for 2027 Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star interior offensive lineman Albert Simien. That isn’t the case at this critical point in his recruitment as the Huskers find themselves trailing Texas A&M and LSU, in that order, and jostling for position with Notre Dame. At this point, Nebraska remains well-positioned to earn an official visit, once the five-star settles down and locks in some dates, but will have to improve their standing on that official visit to have a shot at his commitment. Simien caught up exclusively with Inside Nebraska after his latest trip to Lincoln last month on where Nebraska stands and what he’s looking for in a program.

Four-star EDGE Prince Goldsby

Nebraska’s EDGE board remains a bit uncertain coming out of spring ball. The Huskers had just two true edge rushers on campus in March, plus versatile four-star Zahmar Tookes who could play defensive end or defensive tackle depending on how he continues growing into his 6-foot-4, 250lb frame. One of those true edge targets that made it to campus is Blue Springs (Mo.) South four-star Prince Goldsby. Coming off a junior season in which he totaled 83 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in just ten games, Goldsby was a big riser in the rankings. Now a top-80 prospect regardless of position and the No. 10 EDGE nationally, Goldsby’s being pursued by the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska, among others. He visited with the Crimson Tide, Tigers and Huskers last month. Goldsby’s kept the details of his recruitment close to vest, he’s a wild-card in the sense that he could opt to commit at any time. With growing national options though, it’s likely the four-star utilizes official visits to get out to some places he’s yet to visit, and return to established contenders. Nebraska’s edge board is a bit of a concern heading into the summer, if Roy Manning can secure an official visit, and eventually a commitment from the top-ten EDGE, those concerns would be greatly alleviated. Keep an eye on Tookes as well, who made his first visit last weekend and left impressed.

