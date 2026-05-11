Recruiting Blitz: Who are Nebraska's biggest recruiting rivals?

Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese shares the four teams Nebraska keeps running into on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle.

The Huskers have high hopes for the 2027 recruiting class, but they just can’t seem to shake a few programs across the country. Some key battles still await, here’s a look at the programs and recruiting battles that will shape the 2027 recruiting cycle for the Cornhuskers.

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Nebraska and Penn State battling for top talent

The Nebraska – Penn State recruiting battles are far from over. Nebraska’s class ceiling, particularly at wide receiver and defensive line could be determined by the Huskers’ ability to beat out the Nittany Lions head-to-head.

At wide receiver, the two programs are battling for Gibsonia (Penn.) Pine-Richland four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor. Georgia, Colorado, Alabama and Ohio State are among other programs involved, but those close to this recruitment believe this will ultimately come down to Penn State and Nebraska. He’s scheduled to officially visit Penn State June 5-7 and will be at Nebraska the following week, June 12-14. A one-time Penn State commit, Nebraska re-emerged in Taylor’s recruitment shortly after he backed off his early commitment to the Nittany Lions. He’s visited Nebraska twice to date and plays on the same 7-on-7 team as Nebraska four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor. Meanwhile Matt Campbell and Co. have gotten Taylor back to Penn State three times so far this offseason, re-establishing the Nittany Lions as a top contender in his recruitment. Heading into official visits, Penn State appears to hold the edge in the top-100 prospect’s recruitment.

Along the offensive line, Nebraska faces stiff competition within the region for 2027 Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X four-star interior offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn, but Penn State can’t be counted out. Kuhn is Nebraska’s top center target in the 2027 cycle, he’s visited five times to date including twice this offseason since new offensive line coach Geep Wade joined the staff. He’s visited Penn State once since the new staff took over, but previously visited the program in the fall. Missouri and Iowa are bigger threats to Nebraska here, but with Penn State set to get the final official visit from Kuhn, the Nittany Lions will have a say in this recruitment before he settles down to make a decision.

Along the defensive line, 2027 Rochester (N.Y) Brighton four-star Zahmar Tookes has emerged as a priority target for Nebraska this spring. He made two visits to Lincoln across March and April, set to return for an official visit June 12-14. Penn State is set to get him back to State College for the second time this offseason ahead of his official visit with the Nittany Lions June 5-7. Florida and Georgia are two others involved, with this recruitment likely heading towards a battle between the Huskers, Nittany Lions and Gators. Nebraska has created some momentum for themselves after getting two campus twice in the span of a month. The question is, can they get over the top with his official visit next month?

