Recruiting Blitz: Why is Nebraska making new 2027 offers?

Official visit season is right around the corner and yet, Nebraska is still making new offers in the 2027 cycle. What’s with all the recent activity? Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese explains why Nebraska is expanding the board at key positions of need.

The Huskers have made three new wide receiver offers, a new offensive line offer, new offers along the defensive front and one new offer at a surprising position, considering how deep the recruiting board already is.

Related: Four-star S Corey Hadley Jr. commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2027 Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. just a few weeks after his fifth visit with the Huskers.

Defensive backs coach Addison Williams’ recruitment of Hadley dates back to the four-star’s time in middle school, when Williams was at UCF. Williams was the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 180 pounder, following his freshman season at Sandy Creek.

“I’ve known him since the eighth grade to be honest,” Hadley told Inside Nebraska in June 2025. “Came to camp and the relationship’s been going since then, so I already know what kind of guy he is and he knows what kind of player I am.”

Since Williams joined Nebraska’s staff last offseason, the two have picked up where they left off. Hadley made his first trip to Lincoln to meet with Williams at his new program last April, returned for the Hudl Futures Forum in June and took in his first game in Memorial Stadium in September.

A versatile defender, who could play a few different positions in Nebraska’s secondary, Hadley is the second defensive back commit for the Huskers in 2027 thus far, With blue-chip in-state safety Tory Pittman III already committed, Nebraska now holds commitments from two top-ten safeties in the 2027 cycle.

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Hadley talks commitment