San Diego State LB Owen Chambliss commits to Nebraska

San Diego State transfer linebacker Owen Chambliss, the leading tackler on Rob Aurich’s defense in 2025, has committed to follow his defensive coordinator to Nebraska.

The 6-foot-3, 230lb linebacker announced his intentions to enter the portal following San Diego State’s New Mexico Bowl loss to North Texas and officially entered the portal on Jan. 2, when the portal window opened. Shortly after entering the portal, he quickly set up plans to be in Lincoln and after his first weekend in town, announced his commitment to the Huskers.

Chambliss led the Aztecs with 110 tackles, to go with 9.5 tackles, four sacks, one interception and six passes deflected in 13 games. He earned all-Mountain West first team honors for his efforts on a San Diego State defense that led the Mountain West in almost every defensive category, including yards allowed per play (4.12, ranked fourth in FBS), points allowed per game (12.6, ranked fifth in FBS) and red zone percentage (66.67, recond second in FBS).

Chambliss started his career at Utah in 2023 and redshirted, playing in just four games. In 2024, he transferred to San Diego State and recorded 31 games in seven starts, missing time due to injury.

The rangy, athletic linebacker hails from Corona (Cali.) Centennial, where he helped his team to a CIF Championship in 2021.

Chambliss is the second portal addition for the Huskers to date, joining Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey as the early additions for Nebraska in the 2026 transfer portal cycle.

What Nebraska is getting Chambliss

Standing 6-foot-3, 230lbs, Chambliss is a rangy, athletic inside linebacker expected to make an instant impact along Nebraska’s front seven. He’s an active run defender, who shows quality instincts reading and reacting. Plays with good eyes and a quick downhill trigger which flashes in run defense and pass rush. Capable of taking on, and shedding blocks, utilizing his length and power to keep offensive linemen from getting into his chest. Utilizes his hands well when taking on blocks and working through traffic. Has the quickness to beat offensive linemen to their spot on gap runs, though anticipation is continuing to improve. Changes directions well and can trigger on a dime. Flashes legit pushback power relative to his size. Sound tackler in space, squares up and drives his feet through the ground, played a key role in some of the Aztecs’ biggest short-yardage stops in 2025.

For his size, his athleticism flashes when dropping into coverage, does a good job sinking into zone drops and matching defenders. Plays with active eyes in coverage, capable of erasing the middle of the field Shows the athleticism to stick in man coverage on tight ends and running backs when asked, capable hip fluidity when turning and running upfield. Stickiness in coverage will need to continue improving as he makes the transition to Big Ten competition, but overall has the combination of tools and experience to be an immediate difference maker along the second level of Nebraska’s defense.