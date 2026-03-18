Scott Cross on Pryce Sandfort's Steph-like release, Thomas Dowd on Nebraska's defense

OKLAHOMA CITY — Troy head coach Scott Cross doesn’t think his team has played against a shooter like Nebraska’s Pryce Sandfort this season.

Cross came to that realization one recent night at around 4 a.m. actually. He was watching Nebraska film and couldn’t believe how quickly the 6-foot-7 Sandfort gets his shot off. He even timed it to make sure what he was seeing was real.

“I hit slow motion and I looked at the timer on there, and I believe he got his shot off in like .3 seconds,” Cross said Wednesday in the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, site of No. 4 seed Nebraska’s game against the No. 13 seed Trojans.

“Under one (second) is good, probably .5 is elite. Point three? That’s like Steph Curry-type shooting. So you can’t give him any daylight.”

Troy head coach Scott Cross. (Photo credit: Steve Marik/Inside Nebraska)

Cross has built a winning program at Troy. He’s guided the Trojans to five straight seasons of at least 20 wins and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Like Nebraska, Troy is looking to break through with its first NCAA Tournament win. It’s 0-3 right now.

Troy understands the challenge in front of it. Nebraska’s defense stood out to Cross during film study. The Huskers rank seventh nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

“Defensively, you would look at them and you would say, ‘Oh, they’re not going to be that great defensively. They’re not that athletic, not that tall,'” Cross said. “But then you watch the way they rotate, I mean it’s precision the way they play.”

Nebraska’s ability to make life hard on opponents at the rim and close out on shooters are traits Cross sees. He’s noticed similarities between Nebraska and his own team, and understands what needs to be done if his Trojans are going to upset the Huskers.

“I think we’re very similar in our styles. So it should make for a great basketball game,” Cross said. “We’re going to have to hit shots. I think that’s what it’s going to come down to.”

Troy hasn’t been consistent at hitting shots this season. The Trojans’ 44.9% field goal percentage ranks 199th nationally while their 33.5% 3-point mark ranks 204th. In their 14-team Sun Belt Conference, those marks rank seventh and eighth, respectively.

One of Cross’ players that will need to come through and make those shots Thursday is junior forward Thomas Dowd. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder was a starter on last year’s team that made the NCAA Tournament and lost to Kentucky in the first round.

Troy junior forward Thomas Dowd. (Photo credit: Steve Marik/Inside Nebraska)

This season, Dowd has proven himself as the team’s best player. A wiry and athletic player who plays above the rim, Dowd is averaging a double-double with 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists to go along with 1.2 steals per game. He’s shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.4% from 3.

Dowd is impressed with what he’s seen from Nebraska, but also knows what his team is capable of if it plays its best basketball.

“They move the ball great on offense. Great shooters, but if you overextend, they’re going to kill you on the inside,” Dowd said. “I think they’re a really good team, but at the same time I think when we play our brand of basketball, when we play it at a high level, we’re a really good team, too.”

Here’s a look at Troy’s Thomas Dowd. The 6-8, 225-pound forward is averaging 14.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. pic.twitter.com/6Vx7LmbNXf — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) March 18, 2026

Like his head coach, Dowd said Nebraska’s no-middle defense reminds him of Troy’s own scheme. Dowd is one to watch for Nebraska as he leads the Trojans with 44 blocks.

“It’s kind of similar to how we play on defense, like our principles, but it’s a little different,” Dowd said. “They still play a swarming (style), really try to pressure you on defense and just try to make you make mistakes and whatnot.”

Another player Husker fans will need to keep an eye on is Theo Seng. Seng started 26 of the 27 games he played in before a knee injury sidelined him. The 6-9, 225-pound graduate last played on Feb. 14, but he’s since recovered and has participated in the last four practices.

While he’ll likely need to shake rust off Thursday, Seng, who is averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, will be available for Cross.

Troy graduate center Theo Seng.

“He has been able to go full practice, so he will be available in the game barring a setback today or tomorrow,” Cross said. “But he hadn’t played in like three weeks, so it’s going to be a little bit of a challenge getting him back into rhythm. But he will definitely play in the game, and like I said, unless there’s a setback.”

Seng is shooting 51.7% from the field and 32.1% from 3. Since his injury, Jerrell Bellamy has stepped up for Troy in a big way. A 6-9, 235-pounder, Bellamy is an athletic big who’s been efficient around the rim. While he’s only averaging 8.2 points per game on the season, he’s averaging 19 points his last four games and has blocked 10 shots during that stretch.

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