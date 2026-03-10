Sights & Sounds: First look at Nebraska in spring practice

Nebraska opened up practice to the media for the first time on Tuesday. Here’s an exclusive first look at Nebraska in action as new coaches and transfers settle in.

Here’s your first look at new quarterback Anthony Colandrea as he competes with TJ Lateef and Danny Kaelin. At running back, here’s a look at freshman Jamal Rule, and the physical transformation of returning members of the unit. Nebraska’s new-look offensive line looks and sounds different led by Geep Wade. Along the defensive line, Nebraska is expecting big things from transfer additions Jahsear Whittington, Anthony Jones Jr. and Owen Stoudmire. Nebraska is excited about linebacker transfer additions Owen Chambliss, Dexter Foster and Will Hawthorne and the three certainly look the part.

Certain aspects of Nebraska’s defense have stood out to its first-year coordinator Rob Aurich at the midpoint of spring ball.

Among them is the physicality the defensive line is playing with.

“When the run periods happen and base downs, you can hear the line of scrimmage a little bit,” Aurich said Saturday during a press conference. “That’s one thing that’s sticking out to me, is we got guys in the core, guys in the trenches, that want to do it the right way.”

It’s spring, of course. Football games are won and lost in the fall, not mid-March. So positive talk from coaches and players in March comes with a healthy dose of skepticism by many in an exhausted fan base after how last season finished.

