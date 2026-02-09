Ten rising Nebraska targets to get familiar with

In this week’s episode of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska’s Tim Verghese discusses ten rising Nebraska targets in the 2027 cycle to get familiar with ahead of spring visits.

Nebraska has made some big changes to the 2027 recruiting board, particularly along the offensive and defensive line, as well as linebacker. The Huskers have also made a handful of new offers at wide receiver and defensive back worth monitoring. Here’s a rundown of four-stars ascending up Nebraska’s board and some fast-rising prospects picking up Power Four attention by the day worth getting familiar with.

LB Mikahi Allen

Nebraska wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. made the rounds in his home state of New Jersey last month and made sure to stop through powerhouse Ramsey (N.J) Don Bosco Prep. While on campus, Shorts offered 2027 four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen and got him in contact with the defensive staff. The No. 7 linebacker is working to set up his first trip down to Lincoln. The 6-foot-3, 225 pound multi-sport standout is being pursued by the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Illinois, Ohio State and many more. The Huskers aim to emerge as a top contender this offseason.

DL Carter Blattner

While making the rounds in New Jersey, Shorts stopped through Allendale (N.J) Northern Highlands to offer 2027 four-star defensive lineman Carter Blattner. The Huskers find themselves battling some familiar programs for the 6-foot-5, 260 pounder. Wisconsin, Rutgers and Kentucky are among top programs in pursuit. Blattner is aiming to get down to Lincoln for the first time next month to see a spring practice.

OL Gus Corsair

The four-star interior offensive lineman out of Hays (Kan.) has visited Nebraska before, but was only recently offered by new offensive line coach Geep Wade. Programs he’s more familiar with like Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota and Kansas State might have the upper hand, but Wade has worked hard to give Nebraska a shot. After offering earlier in the month, Nebraska’s offensive line coach stopped through Hays to pay the four-star a visit. He’s now planning a trip up to Lincoln next month for a spring practice. The Huskers will aim to earn a place on his official visit schedule as well.

A rising talent out Charlotte (N.C) Providence, Shelton is primarily being courted by ACC programs like Clemson, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and NC State, with the likes of Tennessee and Indiana involved. Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel extended a new offer while making the rounds in the Carolinas, but Shelton should be seen as a linebacker at the next level at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. He’s aiming to make his first trip up to Lincoln in either late March or early May, but will “definitely” visit Nebraska this offseason.

As previously reported at Inside Nebraska, the 6-foot-3, 280 pound defnesive lineman out of Louisville (Kent.) Atherton has multiple trips planned to Nebraska this offseason. New defensive line coach Corey Brown made the rounds in Kentucky late in January and offered Meads, who he previously offered at Miami (OH.). Their existing relationship and the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten has the Huskers right up there with in-state Louisville and Kentucky in the mix for the three-star. He’s already locked in an official visit for June 5-7 and will be on campus even sooner for a practice next month.

