Thoughts on Maher, Humphrey leading Nebraska's special teams

In January, Matt Rhule said he was going to stay in-house and not make an outside hire to replace special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler if he left the program.

As it played out, Ekeler did indeed leave after one season in his second stint in Lincoln.

The coach who turned Nebraska’s special teams around is now at USC, where he’ll be Lincoln Riley’s special teams coordinator and linebackers coach on defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s first staff.

Ekeler, who didn’t sign a lucrative contract extension that, according to Rhule, was initiated midseason by athletic director Troy Dannen, got the position coaching role he wanted.

“I think it was a great move on Coach’s part,” Patterson said of Riley hiring Ekeler during a recent press conference. “He’s also going to be one of my linebacker coaches. And I won’t have to be in charge of enthusiasm, to be honest with you. He’s definitely the energizer bunny. I’m gonna tell you right now — he can go. We don’t need to give him any Red Bull or anything else to get him started and doing the things he needs to do.”

To replace Ekeler, Rhule has promoted assistant special teams coach Brett Maher and special teams analyst Nick Humphrey to co-special teams coordinator roles.

Here are some quick thoughts on the move:

Ekeler’s teaching method stays: One thing Rhule was clear about when talking about the Ekeler situation was his appreciation for Ekeler’s teaching ability.

“If you look back throughout the year, all the times I talked about Ek, I would talk about how great of a coach and teacher he is and how the teaching progressions is the best I’ve ever seen, so we’ll keep that,” Rhule said.

Ekeler’s way worked in 2025, and it turned around Nebraska’s special teams. It makes sense to continue on with it.

Maher’s continuity with the specialists is a plus: It’s a positive to have Maher continuing to work with Nebraska’s specialists.

Maher spent five seasons in the NFL, making 80% of his field goals with a career-long of 63 yards. Obviously he’s been there, done that, and knows what he’s talking about when it comes to kicking and punting. He’s a valuable resource for kickers Kyle Cunanan, John Hohl and Michael Sarikizis, as well as punters Archie Wilson and Kamdyn Koch.

Maher played a role in helping Cunanan have one of the best seasons a Husker kicker has had since 2020. Cunanan connected on 84.2% of his field goal attempts (16-of-19) in 2025, the best percentage since Connor Culp made 86.7% of his attempts (13-of-15) in 2020.

During fall camp last August, Cunanan said Maher helped him with fundamentals and, maybe most important, the mental side of being a kicker.

“He’s been around the block, he’s seen just about all there is to see in the kicking world,” Cunanan said. “So he can help us navigate these situations and understand everything so that, when the time does come, we’re prepared and nothing really catches us off guard.”

Humphrey knows Ekeler’s schemes because he lived it: While Humphrey didn’t play much defense as a walk-on linebacker at Tennessee, he did make an impact on Ekeler-coordinated special teams in 2021 and 2022. That’s a similar story to Ekeler’s own playing career at Kansas State.

Ekeler clearly saw something in Humphrey, who, while young at 27 years old and largely inexperienced in the coaching world, knows Ekeler’s schemes. He’s coached it and played it. Humphrey is a young guy who probably relates well to college players, too.

Rhule is banking on Humphrey replicating what his old boss taught him.

Ultimately, these internal promotions should be viewed as a risky move: Rhule is entering a big Year 4 at Nebraska. The disappointing finish down the stretch — three straight blowout losses to Penn State, Iowa and Utah — left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth and raised questions about which direction the program is trending after three seasons.

To be completely honest, Nebraska was likely never beating those three teams in the first place after it was forced to start a true freshman at quarterback in TJ Lateef following Dylan Raiola’s season-ending injury. But the team’s confidence, especially on defense, looked shot down the stretch, and that was worrisome. So changes were made.

But then came the underwhelming transfer class, at least that’s the feel at the moment. That same feel could change, of course, once we start seeing how the team comes together in the spring and fall. Then came the schedule release, which, on paper, looks awfully challenging. Again, things can change once we learn more about the 2026 opponents and their rosters.

While he certainly faced an uphill battle rebuilding the program after Scott Frost left, at the end of the day, wins and losses are what matter in the business of college football. Rhule understands that.

And right now, Rhule has the same overall record, 19-19, as Mike Riley through three seasons. But he also has a worse record against Big Ten opponents, 10-17, than Riley did at this stage (12-14). Yes, different situations, but those are the numbers.

So to see Rhule replace a coach with Ekeler’s track record with two guys who have never been a special teams coordinator in their young coaching careers? It just looks risky on the surface. Will veteran special teams coordinators like LeVar Woods at Michigan State take advantage of their inexperience?

There’s also a reality where Maher and Humphrey mesh well and carry the momentum from 2025 into 2026. It could click.

But in a Big Ten Conference known for strong special teams play, rolling the dice with Maher and Humphrey adds another question mark around the program heading into 2026.