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Two early transfers to watch as Nebraska reworks its roster

Steve Marik - Inside Nebraskaby: Steve Marik1 hour agoSteve_Marik
Fred Hoiberg Nebraska basketball
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg motions to guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Jan. 5, 2026. Ohio State lost 72-69. (Photo: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch)

Early Nebraska transfer portal targets emerge as Fred Hoiberg and his Huskers look to strengthen their returning core.

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