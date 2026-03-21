Who's Next? Nebraska trending to land three 2027 targets

Nebraska picked up its seventh commit in the 2027 cycle in Miami (Fla.) Palmetto three-star wide receiver Kaden Howard on Friday. The Huskers might not have to wait very long for the next addition, the Huskers are trending for three targets, two that are expected back on campus in the very near future.

Here’s three Nebraska targets who could be next to join the Huskers’ top-ten 2027 class.

Three-star IOL Barrett Kitrell

The safest bet to be the next commit in Nebraska’s 2027 class, Ashland-Greenwood (Neb.) three-star interior offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell is expected back in Lincoln twice this week. He’ll be in town for Thursday’s practice and back on campus Saturday for the spring game. The in-state legacy prospect is aiming to announce his commitment this spring, primarily deciding between Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State and Minnesota. Since Geep Wade joined the staff and offered Kitrell, the Huskers have emerged as the favorites, and it could be just a matter of days before the three-star decides to follow in the footsteps of his father and older brother.

Four-star CB Bryce Williams

Nebraska has emerged as a top contender for 2027 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western four-star cornerback Bryce Williams since the 6-foot-2, 175 pounder decommitted from Florida State in December. Williams visited Nebraska twice in 2025, while committed to the Seminoles. Defensive backs coach Addison Williams made an in-home visit with the four-star in January, which saw the Huskers emerge as the new favorite in his recruitment. Nebraska faces stiff national competition from the likes of Texas, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Auburn and Florida State, but right now everyone’s chasing the Huskers. Williams already has an official visit locked in June 5-7 but is planning to get back to Lincoln ahead of that, and could even be in attendance at next week’s spring game. Nebraska might not have to wait till June for good news in the secondary.

Defensive backs coach Addison Williams has the Huskers well-positioned for an elite safety class. Nebraska holds a commitment from in-state four-star Tory Pittman III, the No. 3 safety in the country and the Huskers have been out ahead for four-star Corey Hadley Jr. for some time now. Hadley made his fourth trip to Lincoln last week and while he could opt to wait till official visits this summer, potentially even this fall, the four-star has been very methodical in his recruitment process. I don’t get the sense Hadley intends to prolong his process unnecessarily, he certainly isn’t one for recruitment drama. Nebraska should be seen as the program to beat for the No. 8 safety and coming out of his latest visit, Hadley could opt to shut things down at any moment.