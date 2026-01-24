Lamb strengthens Tulsa Football coaching staff
Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb has named BJ Johnson as the new wide receivers coach for the Golden Hurricane football program....
Our list of the top 10 best defensive players for Tulsa Football over the past quarter century is dominated by linebackers....
Three quarterbacks landed on our list of the top 10 best offensive players for Tulsa Football over the past quarter century....
At last count, 14 players off of the 2025 Tulsa Football roster have announced intentions to enter the transfer portal on January 2....
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane football program placed six players on the First and Second All-Conference Teams this season....
Disaster struck Tulsa on Senior Day at Chapman Stadium, as TU self-destructed and lost to UAB 31-24 to end the season on a downer....
Expect a heavy dose of Dominic Richardson from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane this weekend against a spiraling UAB defense....
Tulsa will get a chance to finish the season on a high note when it hosts UAB at 2 pm Saturday afternoon at H.A. Chapman Stadium....
In a heart-stopping finish on Saturday, Tulsa stunned Army with a 27-yard field goal in the final seconds to win 26–25 on the road....
Coming off a win over Oregon State, Tulsa travels to face Army, as the Hurricane looks to pick up its first league victory of the season....
Dominic Richardson rushed for 166 yards and a score, as Tulsa went up 31-0 before cruising to an easy victory at home over Oregon State....
Tulsa is hoping to put its difficulties in the rearview mirror and pick up a win against struggling Oregon State on Saturday at home....
Tulsa’s scoring woes continued at Florida Atlantic, as costly mistakes buried the Hurricane on the road in a 40-21 loss....
A win at Florida Atlantic on Saturday would signal there is life in Tulsa's season and would show much needed progress in the Hurricane program....
With four games remaining, Tulsa must win all four in order to reach six wins and become bowl eligible. But what are the chances of that happening?...
A two-point conversion trick play didn’t work against Temple in overtime, overshadowing a gutty Tulsa performance in a 38-37 loss on Homecoming....
Looking to turn its season around with a victory, Tulsa hosts Temple for Homecoming on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium....
Despite a 2-5 record, Tulsa coach Tre Lamb believes his team has a solid chance of winning the remainder of its games and reaching a bowl....
Indiana transfer tight end Brody Foley has made several big plays for Tulsa this season and is coming off a career-high performance....
Tulsa almost doubled its average points per game, but the Hurricane couldn't clamp down on defense, resulting in a 41-27 loss at East Carolina....
Starting with the move to Baylor Hayes as QB1, Tulsa coach Tre Lamb used the bye week to find fixes for the Hurricane's struggles on offense....
After a bye week, Tulsa is getting some players back from injury and will attempt to get its first conference win this season at ECU on Thursday....
Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb says quarterback Baylor Hayes gives the Golden Hurricane the best chance at success on offense....
Despite its struggles, Tulsa has had some bright spots in the first half of the season, including these standout performers....
After reflecting on Tulsa’s difficult road loss at Memphis this past Saturday, it’s time to break down the anatomy of the Hurricane’s 45-7 defeat....