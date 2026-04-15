Tulsa announces 2026 Athletic Hall of Fame class

The University of Tulsa has unveiled an outstanding 2026 Athletic Hall of Fame class that spans multiple sports and eras of Golden Hurricane excellence.

The inductees include the 1946 Football Team, two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference running back Ronnie Morris, all-time winningest men’s basketball player Greg Harrington, two-time PING All-American David Inglis, 2005 Third Team Associated Press All-American Garrett Mills, three-time honorable mention All-American Julia Silva, the most accomplished sprinter in program history Bryce Robinson, and longtime supporter Mike Case, who will receive the Henneke Golden Legacy Award.

The 2026 TU Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Great Hall in the Allen Chapman Student Union.

“I’m incredibly excited about this year’s Hall of Fame class and commend the committee for assembling such an exceptional group of honorees,” said TU Vice President and Director of Athletics Justin Moore. “This class represents a powerful mix of excellence across multiple sports and generations, truly reflecting the rich tradition and enduring legacy of Tulsa Athletics.”

The 1946 squad, coached by J.O. Brothers, posted a stellar 9-1 record and claimed the Missouri Valley Conference title. The team ranked as high as No. 17 in the Associated Press poll, outscored opponents 295-83 overall, and went a perfect 7-0 at Skelly Stadium.

Key victories included wins over Wichita State, New Mexico State, Drake, Texas Tech, Kansas, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and No. 10 Arkansas. Seven players earned Missouri Valley Conference honors that season.

A two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference running back, Ronnie Morris led Tulsa in receiving in 1956 (9 catches, 150 yards, 4 touchdowns) and in rushing in both 1957 (569 yards, 4.6 ypc) and 1958 (624 yards, 4.9 ypc — 18th-best mark in the NCAA that year).

After his collegiate career, Morris played and coached in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts, and BC Lions. He set a CFL playoff record with four touchdown receptions in a single game and later served as an assistant coach and interim head coach for the BC Lions, earning a Grey Cup championship.

Greg Harrington – Men’s Basketball (1998-02)

Greg Harrington remains the all-time leader in career assists (551) and the winningest player in school history with a 108-33 record over four seasons. He appeared in four postseason tournaments, including the 2000 NCAA Elite Eight and the 2001 NIT Championship game. Inside Tulsa Sports ranked Harrington has the 3rd-best player for TU in the past 25 years.

A 1999 WAC All-Newcomer Team and Mountain Division Freshman of the Year selection, Harrington earned First Team All-WAC honors in 2002. The three-year double-digit scorer finished his career averaging 10.8 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field, 41.3% from three-point range, and 78.1% from the free-throw line.

David Inglis – Men’s Golf (2000-04)

A four-time All-WAC selection, David Inglis won an unprecedented four consecutive WAC individual titles from 2001-04 — becoming just the second male collegiate golfer to achieve this feat, tying former Texas Longhorn Justin Leonard.

Named a Second-Team PING All-American in 2001 and 2003 and honorable mention in 2004, Inglis recorded eight career wins, 23 top-5 finishes, and 38 top-20 performances in 52 tournaments. He was also a two-time PING All-American Scholar Team selection.

One of the most prolific tight ends in college football history, Garrett Mills earned Third Team Associated Press All-America and Second Team Walter Camp All-America honors in 2005, along with First Team CoSIDA Academic All-America recognition. Inside Tulsa Sports rated Mills as Tulsa’s 2nd-best offensive weapon of the past quarter century.

In his senior season, he led all tight ends nationally with 87 receptions for 1,235 yards and nine touchdowns. A three-time first-team All-Conference selection, Mills finished his career with 201 receptions for 2,389 yards and 23 touchdowns. He played a key role in Tulsa’s 2005 Conference USA championship and Liberty Bowl victory. Mills was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2006 and later played for the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Julia Silva – Volleyball (2005-07)

A three-time honorable mention All-American, Julia Silva ranks as one of the greatest setters in Tulsa volleyball history and is the program’s all-time leader in assists. She earned AVCA First Team All-Midwest Region honors as a junior and senior, and was named Conference USA Setter of the Year in both 2006 and 2007.

A two-time first-team and one-time second-team all-conference selection, Silva’s jersey was retired in recognition of her extraordinary contributions and lasting legacy.

Bryce Robinson – Track & Field (2012-16)

Bryce Robinson stands as the most accomplished sprinter in University of Tulsa track & field history. An eight-time All-American (five indoor, three outdoor), he earned a bronze medal in the 200 meters at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Robinson captured eight individual conference titles and holds Tulsa school records in the indoor 60m, 200m, and 400m, as well as the outdoor 100m and 200m.

Mike Case – Henneke Golden Legacy Award

Mike Case will receive the Henneke Golden Legacy Award for his outstanding accomplishments, extraordinary service, commitment, and support of TU athletics and its student-athletes.

A dedicated longtime supporter, Case’s generosity has left a lasting mark on the university through major contributions that funded the Michael D. Case Tennis Center, the Case Athletic Complex, and the Pat Case Dining Center. He also established “The Case Fund” to support the academic success of student-athletes and the overall competitiveness of Tulsa Athletics.