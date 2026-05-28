Tulsa Football announces kickoff times, TV schedule for six games

The University of Tulsa football program officially announced kickoff times and television designations for six games on its 2026 schedule Wednesday, highlighted by the early-season showdown against Oklahoma State University.

The Golden Hurricane will receive national television exposure throughout the season with games scheduled across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, and CBS Sports Network.

Oklahoma State Matchup Set for Afternoon Kickoff

Tulsa will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, hosting Oklahoma State in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. CT, and the game will air nationally on ESPNU.

The matchup adds another chapter to the longtime in-state rivalry and comes after Tulsa earned a 19-12 victory over the Cowboys during the 2025 season.

The Golden Hurricane and Cowboys are scheduled to continue the series in future seasons as well.

Early-Season Road and Home Matchups Announced

Tulsa’s Week 2 road matchup against Sam Houston State University on Sept. 12 will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and stream on ESPN+.

The following week, Tulsa returns home to face East Texas A&M University on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. CT, also on ESPN+.

AAC Opener Against North Texas Lands on ESPN

Tulsa’s American Athletic Conference opener against University of North Texas will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1, at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN, giving the Golden Hurricane a nationally televised conference spotlight game.

Navy and Army Games Receive National TV Slots

The Golden Hurricane will travel to Annapolis on Oct. 10 to face United States Naval Academy in a game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

Tulsa will then host United States Military Academy on Friday, Oct. 23, in another nationally televised matchup.

That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

The television schedule gives Tulsa multiple opportunities to gain national attention during the 2026 season. Second-year head coach Tre Lamb and the Golden Hurricane will look to build momentum after an encouraging finish to the 2025 campaign.

Additional kickoff times and television designations for the remainder of Tulsa’s 2026 schedule are expected to be announced later in the summer.

Tulsa’s Announced 2026 Kickoff Times & TV Schedule