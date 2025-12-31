Tulsa hires BJ Johnson as receivers coach

University of Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb has named BJ Johnson as the new wide receivers coach for the Golden Hurricane football team. Johnson previously served on Lamb’s staff at Gardner-Webb in 2022, marking a reunion for the duo.

“This was an important hire for our program, and Coach Johnson checked every box,” Lamb said. “He brings passion, discipline, and a relentless commitment to player development. His receivers have performed with consistency week in and week out, and just as importantly, he’s a strong fit for our staff.”

Johnson joins Tulsa after three seasons at Georgia Southern, where he coached five all-conference selections, including 2025 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Cameron Brown (63 receptions, 1,049 yards, 14 touchdowns). In 2025, his receivers totaled 2,495 yards on 190 catches; in 2024, 2,527 yards on 206 receptions with 15 touchdowns; and in 2023, the passing offense ranked in the national top 20, led by Khaleb Hood (101 catches, 948 yards, 5 TDs) and Derwin Burgess Jr. (74 catches, 813 yards, 6 TDs).

At Gardner-Webb in 2022, Johnson helped the team secure its first conference title in 19 years and advance to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. His receivers included TJ Luther (63 catches, 1,166 yards, 8 TDs; third-team All-American) and Cutrell Haywood (78 catches, 775 yards, 7 TDs), both first-team All-Big South honorees.

Johnson’s prior experience includes an offensive graduate assistant role at Texas Tech (7 wins, Liberty Bowl victory, 416.4 yards per game offense) and a defensive graduate assistant position at Colorado (4-2 record, Alamo Bowl berth). He began his coaching career as receivers coach at Savannah State in 2019, contributing to a 7-3 record — the program’s first winning season in 22 years.

A native of Woodruff, South Carolina, Johnson played receiver at Georgia Southern from 2013-16 (93 catches, 1,338 yards, 6 TDs) and signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.