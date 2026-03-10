Tulsa trio earns recognition from American conference

Three players from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane men’s basketball team were honored by the American Conference on Tuesday, as David Green, Miles Barnstable and Tylen Riley received postseason recognition from league coaches.

Green was selected to the All-Conference First Team, while Barnstable and Riley earned spots on the Second Team. Barnstable and Riley were also named to the conference’s All-Newcomer Team following their first seasons with Tulsa.

Green led the Golden Hurricane offensively throughout the season, averaging a team-best 16.5 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per contest. The graduate forward surpassed 500 points for the year after scoring 22 against Temple in the regular-season finale.

He ranked second in the conference in field-goal percentage at .510 and shot .405 from three-point range. Green also paced the league in scoring rate with 25.0 points per 40 minutes.

Barnstable emerged as another key scoring option, averaging 14.8 points per game while pulling down 4.0 rebounds per outing. The guard scored in double figures in 29 of Tulsa’s 31 games and recorded at least two three-pointers in 27 contests.

He finished the regular season as the conference leader in both three-point percentage (.420) and free-throw shooting (.898).

Riley, the team’s primary point guard, averaged 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. The junior shot .493 from the field and posted an .876 free-throw percentage, second only to Barnstable on the team.

Riley also ranked fifth in the conference in scoring rate at 22.2 points per 40 minutes.

Tulsa now turns its attention to the postseason, where the Golden Hurricane will play in the quarterfinal round of the American Conference Championship.