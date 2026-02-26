University of Tulsa reveals 2026 football schedule

The football team at the University of Tulsa is set to begin its 2026 campaign at H.A. Chapman Stadium on September 5, facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This home opener is part of a lineup that includes six games at home, four of which are against American Conference opponents.

Last season, Tulsa achieved a 19-13 triumph over Oklahoma State in Stillwater, representing the program’s first victory at that location since 1951. On September 12, the team will journey to Huntsville, Texas, to play Sam Houston. The Golden Hurricane and Bearkats have faced each other once before in history, on September 26, 2009, in Tulsa, where TU dominated with a 56-3 score.

The Golden Hurricane will host East Texas A&M on September 19, marking the inaugural matchup between the two schools. Tulsa’s last non-conference road game occurs on September 26, traveling eastward to Fayetteville to challenge the University of Arkansas. This contest will be the first between the programs since 2018.

Tulsa kicks off its American Conference slate at home on Thursday, October 1, welcoming North Texas to H.A. Chapman Stadium. The most recent encounter between TU and UNT in Tulsa took place in 2023.

After the conference debut, Tulsa embarks on a pair of consecutive away games. The first is a trip to Annapolis to battle Navy, which will be Tulsa’s initial visit there since 2022. The following week, the Golden Hurricane head to Houston for a clash with Rice. Tulsa maintains a 9-1 lead in the all-time series against Rice, and this will be their first meeting since 2023.

On Friday, October 23, Tulsa hosts Army at H.A. Chapman Stadium. In the previous season, TU mounted a comeback from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to edge Army 26-25 at Michie Stadium in West Point. After the Army game, Tulsa enjoys an open week before traveling to New Orleans to start November against Tulane.

The Golden Hurricane wrap up their home games with consecutive contests at home. This stretch begins on Saturday, November 14, against Florida Atlantic. The next week, Tulsa welcomes Charlotte, in what will be only the second matchup between the teams, with their last game occurring in 2023.

Tulsa’s regular-season finale against UTSA is part of a flexible scheduling arrangement for Week 14, set for either Friday, November 27, or Saturday, November 28. The exact date will be determined by October 11.

The American Conference Football Championship, which has aired on ABC for the past 11 consecutive years, is slated for Saturday, December 5.

Start times and TV broadcasts for the opening three weeks, along with all weeknight games throughout the season, will be confirmed by June 1. The remaining games will adhere to the standard 12-day and six-day selection windows. All dates remain subject to potential adjustments.

Day Date Opponent Saturday Sept. 5 Oklahoma State Saturday Sept. 12 at Sam Houston Saturday Sept. 19 East Texas A&M Saturday Sept. 26 at Arkansas Thursday Oct. 1 North Texas* Saturday Oct. 10 at Navy* Saturday Oct. 17 at Rice* Friday Oct. 23 Army* Saturday Oct. 31 Open Week Saturday Nov. 7 at Tulane* Saturday Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic* Saturday Nov. 21 Charlotte* Friday/Saturday Nov. 27/28 at UTSA*

*Indicates a conference game