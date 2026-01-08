VIDEO: Tulsa Football Portal Update
Inside Tulsa Sports publisher Chris Harmon joined Jeremie Poplin of Oklahoma’s Own Sports to talk about the Tulsa Golden Hurricane’s portal signees, Portal House, recruiting strategy, roster needs and more.
After signing nine players, Tulsa Football is still looking to add several more to its roster, hosting six more visitors yesterday and today....
The Tulsa football coaching staff is expected to welcome three more visitors from the transfer portal on Tuesday....
In just the first few days of the January transfer portal window, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane has added some important pieces to its roster....
Tulsa generated national buzz with the announcement of its Portal House, and now TU is bringing in 9 visitors from the transfer portal this weekend....
Tulsa Football plans to sign between 16 and 20 prospects during the early signing period. Take a look at who is expected to sign with TU....
A handful of 2026 football prospects are expected to hit the Tulsa campus this weekend for official visits, as the Hurricane hosts Temple....
During the Golden Hurricane's by week, Tulsa Football coaches have extended numerous scholarship offers in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes....
Gainesville (GA) edge rusher Kadin Fossung committed to Tulsa over offers from West Virginia, Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Duke, UCF and others....
Four 2026 football prospects are expected to hit the Tulsa campus this weekend for official visits, and TU has had a few changes to its commit list....
Several of Tulsa Football's current commitments turned in strong performances for their respective teams last weekend....
The majority of Tulsa Football's current commitments turned in strong performances for their respective teams to begin the season....
Tulsa Football got the Tre Lamb era started on the right foot with a victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday, and high school recruits took notice....
Tulsa Union safety Daijon Gaines is ranked as high as No. 8 in Oklahoma, but where do the rest of TU's in-state commits sit in the rankings?...
3-star safety Alonzo Welch committed to Tulsa in April and is now focused on his senior season at Mesquite Horn....
Under Tre Lamb, Tulsa has beaten out over 20 power conference schools for nine of its commitments in the 2026 class....
Tulsa sees the value in having an elite kicker, as they used a scholarship to secure a commitment from Owen Carey....
The new Tulsa football coaching staff is keeping tabs on a batch of recruits whose fathers played for the Golden Hurricane in the past....
Joel Bazinet, the No. 6 long-snapper in the nation, recently told Inside Tulsa Sports why he chose the Golden Hurricane....
OKC Heritage Hall speedster Jerrod Williams says his lengthy relationship with Tulsa DB coach Dominique Franks was a major factor in his college...
Kapaun Mt. Carmel OL Nick Anciaux says he's looking forward to learning from Tulsa offensive line coach Joe Scelfo....
Tulsa QB commit Kyden Barker says the new Golden Hurricane coaching staff is building something special....
Lathon Latiolais, who committed to Tulsa in May, discusses his official visit to TU....
Owasso quarterback Drew Frankenfield showed off his accuracy during a Tre Lamb Football camp last week. Find out why Tulsa fans should be keeping an...
It was another strong week for Tulsa football recruiting, including the commitment of speedy wideout Xavier Green....
Tulsa picked up a couple new commitments on Friday, including Katy (TX) Cypress Lakes receiver Courtney “CJ” Lewis....