2027 in-state athlete prospect Johnson adds Georgia Tech offer

Clinch County (Ga.) is coming off a 13-1 season in 2025 in which the Panthers won a region title and battled all the way to the Class A Division II Final Four, and junior playmaker Kamarion Johnson was one of the key parts of that memorable run.

Now his junior film is making the rounds among college programs, and the scholarship offers are starting to come for the 2027 athlete that stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. In January, Johnson added three more offers, including Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Troy, to go with an NC State offer he received this past October.

New Georgia Tech running backs coach Jimmy Smith visited Johnson back in mid-January to give Johnson the news that the Jackets wanted to extend an offer to the versatile playmaker.

“I’m very excited (about the GT offer), and I’m so thankful to be in this position,” Johnson told JOL in a recent interview. “It’s just the start of something special. I still have a lot of work to do.”

Johnson recounted the in-person visit from Smith positively, saying that they had a really good conversation in which Smith told him about how he got the job at Georgia Tech and why he believes the program in Atlanta is the right one for him to be a part of on the next level.

Along with the three new offers Johnson received in January, he has been in contact with several other schools who could be close to offering as well, including the Jackets’ in-state rival Georgia as well as Cincinnati and Tulane.

With his busy schedule right now playing basketball at Clinch County, Johnson said he hasn’t been able to make any Junior Day visits but expects to get to some different schools later this spring, including Georgia Tech. He has one set up at Mississippi State and getting a date on the calendar for a trip to NC State also.

As far as how Johnson describes himself as a player, he said he feels like he can do a lot of different things well but is always focused on how he can help his team win over individual success.

“I’m very versatile and can play both sides of the ball at a very high level,” said Johnson. “I’m selfless, and I will do anything to help my team succeed.”

Johnson’s stats show that versatility and talent in a big way as he is coming off a 2025 season in which he hauled in 38 catches for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver and compiled 34 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown as a cornerback.

Johnson still seems to be a little bit of an under-the-radar recruit currently with a small offer list, but Georgia Tech and NC State being in there early could pay dividends down the road as he is likely to see more attention from Power-4 programs over the next few months.