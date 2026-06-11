2027 WR Lockett locks in commitment to Georgia Tech

The avalanche of 2027 commitments continued to roll for Georgia Tech on Thursday morning as Brent Key and his staff received some great news from Colquitt County (Ga.) wide receiver Antwan Lockett.

Lockett, who officially visited The Flats this past weekend, committed to the Jackets via social media, picking the in-state school over several other offers, including fellow finalists Florida State and Louisville. Lockets spoke with JOL about the decision and said GT was just the right fit and where he felt like he was supposed to be.

“I chose Georgia Tech because it felt like the best place for me to grow as both a player and a person,” said Lockett. “The culture, the people and the vision for the program really stood out during my visit, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Jackets’ WRs coach Williams plays big role in Lockett’s decision…

Lockett, who stands 6-feet and weighs 170 pounds, is rated as a 3-star (84.67) wide receiver prospect in the class according to the Rivals Industry rankings. He is the 1,045th-ranked player nationally in the class, the No. 142 player at his position and the No. 116 player in the state of Georgia.

Lockett has been primarily recruited by Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Jafar Williams, who has now pulled in three receiver commits in his first recruiting cycle since coming over to work for Key in Atlanta in January after being on the Vanderbilt staff the last few seasons. Lockett said Williams definitely played a role in why he made this choice.

“My relationship with Coach Jafar was a big factor in my decision. He’s been genuine with me throughout the process, and I believe in what he’s building,” said Lockett. “I’m looking forward to learning from him and competing alongside a great group of teammates.”

Lockett adds to ever-growing 2027 GT class…

Lockett is the 17th member of Tech’s 2027 class and the eighth on the offensive side of the ball alongside fellow wide receiver Kaden Howard, quarterback Brodie Campbell, running backs Moonie Gipson and Tristan Willis and interior offensive linemen Jordan Dillon and Jaiden Thompson.

The new commit said Georgia Tech fans should expect a player that’s going to give everything he can to try to help the program have success.

“Fans can expect someone who is going to work hard every day, compete at a high level and do whatever it takes to help the team win,” said Lockett. “I’m excited to get to Atlanta and get to work.”