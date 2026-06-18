4-star edge Justin Weeks picks Jackets over Clemson, UNC

It was another big day for Georgia Tech’s 2027 recruiting class as 4-star edge Justin Weeks committed to the Jackets on Thursday evening over other finalists Clemson and UNC.

Weeks, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from Douglas County (Ga.), announced the decision via an Instagram Live as his family and friends celebrated the decision with him. His commitment finished up a busy few weeks in the recruiting process that included official visits to all three of his final schools with a trip to The Flats concluding the tour last weekend.

Weeks spoke with JOL earlier this week and had a lot of positive things to say about his trip to Georgia Tech, his relationship with the coaching staff and how he felt he would fit on the next level as a Yellow Jacket.

“I really liked it and had a great time (at Georgia Tech). The experience I had down there was great for me and for my family,” said Weeks. “I feel like the coaches (stood out for me). Brent Key and Coach (Kyle) Pope, they really made sure they put an impact on me. They wanted me to leave knowing that there was a definite chance that I could commit to (Georgia Tech). Those two guys they really showed what kind of coaches they are, and that really had an impact on me.”

Weeks is ranked as a 4-star (89.63) edge prospect according to the Rivals Industry Rankings and as the No. 328th-best player nationally in the class, the No. 31 player at his position and the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia. Along with the three schools mentioned above, Weeks had 24 other Power-4 offers, including ones from Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Tennessee and Notre Dame.

Weeks is the 24th public commitment overall in Tech’s 2027 class and the 13th on the defensive side of the ball, joining fellow edges Success Nwabude, Braden Gordon and Kalib Spivey, linebackers Cole Crawford, Jason Crenshaw and Noah Renes, defensive linemen Jamar Thompson, Maleek Lee and Adrian Williams, cornerback Larry Moon and Safeties MJ Burnett and Julian Elzey.

Weeks said that Georgia Tech wasn’t always at the top in his recruitment but really surged late in the spring and during the last few weeks as the summer heated up.

“They’ve been recruiting me since my sophomore year. But Georgia Tech wasn’t always a target school for me,” said Weeks. “They just really kind of started in the spring time where Georgia Tech really became a priority for me. I definitely do (see GT as a program on the rise) too.”